The Philippines’ domestic holiday travel booms

MANILA, 9 January 2026: A surge in holiday travel during the Christmas long break underscored the strength of domestic tourism in the Philippines, the Department of Tourism reported, noting the popularity of beaches, heritage sites, mountain retreats, and island destinations.

Leading holiday destinations saw robust visitor turnout, with Boracay Island in Western Visayas recording the highest arrivals at 118,745 tourists from 15 to 28 December 2025, as Filipinos gathered to celebrate Christmas by the beach.

The region also welcomed cruise passengers during the holidays, with Star Navigator and Norwegian Sun making multiple port calls.

Photo credit: Department of Tourism Philippines.

In second and third place, Cebu City welcomed 102,124 visitors. At the same time, Panglao Island in Bohol hosted 62,240 tourists, reflecting sustained domestic travel to Central Visayas despite the region having faced a series of natural calamities earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, Tacloban City in Eastern Visayas saw some 25,194 overnight guests. The most-visited tourist destination in the region was Malajog Beach in Calbayog City, Samar, with approximately 56,543 tourists.

In the Cordilleras, Baguio City — long regarded as a favourite Christmas destination — recorded 117,137 visitors from 15 December to New Year’s Eve, drawn by its cool weather, festive lights, and seasonal sound-and-light shows.

In Bicol, Camarines Sur attracted 92,000 visitors over the holiday break, while neighbouring Albay welcomed 45,000 tourists, many travelling along scenic routes framed by views of the iconic Mayon Volcano.

Northern Luzon destinations also saw steady holiday traffic. La Union recorded 47,338 foreign and local visitors seeking a beach escape, while Ilocos Sur welcomed 32,232 tourists drawn to its heritage streets and coastal landscapes. Meanwhile, Nueva Vizcaya received 10,012 visitors, many opting for nature-based and countryside travel during the break.

Island destinations remained popular for a “summer in December” experience. El Nido, Palawan, welcomed 40,000 tourists, while Coron recorded 17,850 visitors. Puerto Galera also drew 13,204 holiday travellers.

In Mindanao, the Province of Sarangani in SOCCSKSARGEN* welcomed 26,191 visitors, reflecting growing interest in the region’s diverse landscapes.

Siargao Island attracted 32,742 tourists, while Bukidnon recorded 9,488 visitors drawn to its rolling mountains and cool climate. Camiguin Island likewise welcomed 6,558 tourists during the Christmas season.

In Metro Manila, the historic Walled City of Intramuros once again became a focal point for holiday visits, as Filipinos flocked to its illuminated streets, churches, and heritage landmarks.

“The strength of domestic tourism in the Philippines remains a driving force of our travel industry. The Christmas holidays once again showed how Filipinos continue to explore and support our own destinations,” said Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

“From ridge to reef, cities to heritage towns, domestic travel helps communities recover and thrive, boosts the economy, and supports more equitable tourism development across our regions.”

ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026

DOT is spearheading preparations for the 45th ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF), 28 to 30 January, with the Cebu City Tourism Commission hosting cultural and heritage activities for delegates attending the three-day Travex travel mart.

“As we prepare for ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026, we are confident in the Philippines’ readiness to welcome our ASEAN neighbours with excellence and warmth,” Secretary Frasco added.

“Through this milestone event, we aim to showcase the Filipino brand of hospitality while strengthening regional cooperation and building a resilient, competitive tourism industry for the future.”

SOCCSKSARGEN

*Acronym for its core areas: SOuth Cotabato, Cotabato (Province), Sarangani, Koronadal (City, the regional centre), Sultan Kudarat, and General Santos (City).

Manila airport passenger volume peaks

Meanwhile, the Philippines News Agency reports that passenger traffic at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) reached nearly 2.6 million during the holiday season, up 6.86% year over year (YoY).

New NAIA Infra Corp (NNIC) released traffic data for 20 December to 4 January, showing a passenger volume of 2,589,889. Flights also increased 3.29% YoY, with 13,766 flights during the holiday break.

(Source: DOT Philippines and PNA)