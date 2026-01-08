Cathay kicks off its 80 Years Together campaign

HONG KONG, 9 January 2026: Cathay officially launched its 80th-anniversary celebrations earlier this week, marking eight decades of serving its home city, its people, and its global customers since 1946.

To mark this milestone year and honour its legacy, Cathay will host a series of special events throughout 2026, all anchored by the unifying theme “80 Years Together”.

Cathay officially kicked off its “80 Years Together” anniversary celebrations at a special event, hosted by Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam (fifth from right), Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau (fifth from left), Chief Operations and Service Delivery Officer Alex McGowan (fourth from left), and Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Sharpe (fourth from right).

As a prelude to its “80 Years Together” celebrations, Cathay presented a special aircraft livery on one of its long-haul Airbus A350 passenger aircraft at a launch event. Adorned with the airline’s iconic “lettuce leaf sandwich” design and the 80th anniversary year mark, the livery pays homage to the much-loved green-and-white striped paint scheme, echoing Cathay’s storied legacy while symbolising its continued growth and progress. A second ​ “lettuce leaf sandwich” livery on one of Cathay’s Boeing 747 freighters will also be revealed in the coming weeks.

Speaking at the event, Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam said: “Today marks not just an important milestone for Cathay, but a celebration of our ‘80 Years Together with Hong Kong. Guided by our purpose to move people forward in life, Cathay and Hong Kong have grown together over the past eight decades, supporting each other through thick and thin.

“Looking ahead, through our investment of well over HK$100 billion into our fleet, cabin products, lounges and digital innovation, Cathay will continue to elevate the customer experience as we strive towards our refreshed vision to become our customers’ most loved service brand. At the same time, we remain steadfast in our commitment to strengthening Hong Kong’s status as a leading international aviation hub.”

Photo credits: Cathay Group.

Cabin crew members donning Cathay Pacific’s vintage uniforms across various design eras also made a special appearance, paying tribute to the generations who have defined the signature Cathay service in the skies. Throughout 2026, around 1,000 to 2,000 of Cathay’s cabin crew and ground employees will wear and showcase these vintage uniforms at work, bringing the evolution of the Cathay brand to life in true Cathay fashion. ​

(Source: Cathay Group)