KUCHING, 9 January 2026: Sarawak ushered in 2026 in celebratory fashion, with a landmark Guinness World Record (GWR) achievement at the Kuching Waterfront, reaffirming the state’s position as the Gateway to Borneo and setting the tone for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Crowds gathered along the iconic waterfront on the night of 31 December 2025 to witness Countdown 2026, organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak (MTCP).

From left: YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak; YB Datuk Amar Professor Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Premier of Sarawak and Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government; and Mr Jacob Yip Chong Wai, Guinness World Records Adjudicator, during the presentation of the Guinness World Records certificate for the Longest Cumulative Distance by a Remote-Controlled Multirotor Drone Relay.

The celebration featured more than 10 performances by leading local, national, and international artists, culminating in a breathtaking musical fireworks display as the clock struck midnight.

In a landmark milestone for the state, Sarawak achieved the Guinness World Record for the Longest Cumulative Distance by a Remote-Controlled Multirotor/Drone Relay, marking a first-of- its-kind accomplishment.

The record-setting journey covered 1,706.7 kilometres across Sarawak over six days, using successive GPS-tracked drones to trace an unbroken aerial path from Tanjung Datu to Lawas.

The achievement was officially confirmed on stage by Guinness World Records adjudicator Jacob Yip Chong Wai from Hong Kong, followed by the presentation of the GWR certificate to YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts, Sarawak.

“This Guinness World Record achievement represents Sarawak’s confidence as a progressive, united and forward-looking state,” said YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah. “It reflects who we are today, a Sarawak that embraces innovation while remaining deeply rooted in our culture, people, and landscapes. As the Gateway to Borneo, this moment belongs not only to Sarawak, but to the region we connect and the future we are shaping together.”

The announcement was accompanied by the world premiere of the “Gateway to Borneo” drone film, a cinematic showcase capturing Sarawak’s landscapes, cultures, and communities from a bird’s-eye perspective.

Looking ahead, the milestone underscored Sarawak’s readiness to build momentum for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 by leveraging creativity, technology, and storytelling to strengthen its position as a vibrant, globally relevant destination.

For more information on Sarawak attractions and tourism, visit: Sarawak Tourism Board.

(Source: Sarawak Tourism Board).