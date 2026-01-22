Study shows strong cruise demand for 2026

SINGAPORE, 23 January 2026: Demand for cruises remains strong for 2026, with clear signs that younger travellers and luxury consumers are reshaping the industry, according to research from Internova Travel Group, one of the world’s largest travel services companies.

While traditional ocean cruises remain the most popular option, travellers are increasingly branching out into new formats, from short getaway cruises to high-end expedition voyages to remote destinations around the world, including Antarctica, the Arctic and the Galápagos.

The findings are based on analysis of millions of travel bookings and a survey of 4,000 North American travellers across generations and income levels, and are detailed in The Internova Index: North American Traveller Insights, Internova Travel Group’s proprietary research report.

Although older travellers have historically dominated cruise vacations, the research shows a notable rise in interest among Millennials and Gen Z.

Travel advisors across Internova’s portfolio report that these younger travellers are often new to the experience and are seeking voyages of five days or less, making cruises more compatible with busy schedules and limited paid time off.

Short cruises serve as an easy, affordable and convenient entry point while offering a variety of experiences.

“Shorter cruises are opening the door for a new generation,” said Internova Travel Group Executive Vice President, Strategy, Henry Gilroy. “These travellers want flexibility and quick getaways.”

The Internova Index also reveals a significant broadening of traveller interest in high-end cruises. One-third of travellers surveyed expressed interest in luxury yacht cruises and expedition-style voyages, with demand particularly strong among affluent and adventure-seeking travellers. These trips attract travellers seeking small-ship intimacy, immersive itineraries and access to far-flung destinations.

“Expedition and yacht-style cruising is one of the fastest-growing segments we’re seeing,” Gilroy noted. “Travellers are willing to pay more for exclusivity, access and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”

When it comes to prices, the Internova Index shows shifting dynamics across the cruise market. Prices for expedition cruises have risen the most, reflecting high demand and limited capacity. Other cruise products have seen price increases, albeit at a more moderate level. For those looking for lower-cost cruises, the increase in shorter duration itineraries offers an affordable alternative.

Despite the rise of new styles, mainstream ocean cruising remains the largest and most loyal category, with Boomers accounting for a strong share of customers. These travellers, who often have more flexibility, continue to favour longer itineraries.

Across all cruise categories, travellers are increasingly booking through advisors, valuing their expertise in cabin selection, ship amenities, and navigating an increasingly complex array of offerings. Travellers also seek guidance on lesser-known yacht and expedition brands and value personalised recommendations based on their travel style, as well as the support advisors provide in the event of itinerary changes or disruptions.

“Cruises have become more diverse and complex,” Gilroy said. “Travellers want expert insight to help them find the right ship, cabin and itinerary for their needs.”

For the full report or for more information on Internova Analytics and Consulting, please visit www.internova.com/research.

