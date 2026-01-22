First look at Oceania Sonata

SINGAPORE, 23 January 2026: Oceania Cruises unveils a first look at the itineraries of Oceania Sonata, the first ship in its all-new Sonata Class, debuting in August 2027.

Now available online for preview with bookings opening on 28 January 2026, Oceania Sonata’s inaugural season features 22 sailings from August 2027 through April 2028, spanning more than 90 destinations on voyages ranging from 7 to 16 days.

Photo credit: Oceania Cruises. Oceania Sonata

Ushering in a new chapter for Oceania Cruises, the 1,390-guest vessel will trace a sweeping route through the capitals and coastal towns of Europe to ports across the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central and South America.

“Oceania Sonata’s inaugural season is defined by the cultural diversity and geographic variety of the destinations she visits,” said Oceania Cruises Chief Luxury Officer Jason Montague.

“As the first of four ships in the Sonata Class, her premiere sets the tone for the thoughtfully designed itineraries, exceptional comfort and meaningful, unrushed freedom to explore the world that underscore the continued evolution of Oceania Cruises.”

Oceania Sonata’s maiden voyage will set sail from Rome (Civitavecchia) on 7 August 2027, beginning a 14-day journey to Trieste. Highlighted ports of call include Catania, Italy; Valletta, Malta; Katakolon, Greece; Bar, Montenegro; and Zadar, Croatia.

Oceania Sonata’s inaugural season will see her visit storied European cities, including Barcelona, Spain; Athens, Greece; and Lisbon, Portugal, as well as lesser-known ports such as Paros, Greece; Koper, Slovenia; Sarandë, Albania; and Palamós, Spain.

Following her Mediterranean sailings, Oceania Sonata will transit the Atlantic to Miami, where she will begin her inaugural tropical season.

Ports of call include long-standing guest favourites in the Caribbean, such as Bridgetown, Barbados, and Tortola, British Virgin Islands; hidden gems across Latin America, such as Zihuatanejo-Ixtapa, Mexico, and Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; and a daylight transit through the Panama Canal.

(Source: Oceania Cruises)