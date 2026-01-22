Ethiopian Airlines orders more Dreamliners

SINGAPORE, 23 January 2022: Ethiopian Airlines confirmed on Thursday an order for nine 787 Dreamliners from Boeing as demand for long-haul travel continues to rise.

Ethiopian Airlines will leverage the 787-9 jets to grow its route network, which currently serves 145 international destinations.

Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines announce an order of nine 787-9 Dreamliners to meet demand for long-haul travel.

The airline’s latest 787 purchase follows its commitment for 11 737 MAX jets announced at the Dubai Airshow. Both orders were finalised in December 2025 and boost Ethiopian Airlines’ order book by 20 fuel-efficient Boeing aircraft.

“We are pleased to confirm the order for nine Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft to expand our existing fleet further. This order underscores our continued commitment to enhancing our fleet with modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, thereby further strengthening our customer service,” said Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew. “We will continue to acquire more aircraft and adopt the latest technologies as part of our strategic vision to advance sustainable aviation.”

Ethiopian Airlines operates Africa’s largest 787 Dreamliner fleet, flying 787-8 and 787-9 jets on intercontinental routes from Addis Ababa to high-demand destinations across Europe, Asia and North America, as well as key intra-African routes.

“The 787 Dreamliner family has proven to be a game-changer for airlines around the world, and we are proud to support Ethiopian Airlines in their mission to connect Africa with the global community,” said Boeing Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa Anbessie Yitbarek.

Ethiopian Airlines operates the largest Boeing fleet in Africa and has the continent’s largest backlog of 737 MAXs, 777X and 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

(Source: Boeing)