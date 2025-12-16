Star Voyager presents short break cruises

HONG KONG, 17 December 2025: StarCruises will introduce two-night Xiamen and three-night Sanya cruises as part of Star Voyager’s upcoming Hong Kong homeport season during Q1 2026

Departing from the centrally located Ocean Terminal, these sailings will operate from 13 February to 29 March 2026, offering travellers convenient access to China’s vibrant southern coastal destinations.

Photo credit: StarDream Cruises.

Offering short weekend or midweek escapes, the cruises showcase the scenic beauty, rich culture, and local cuisine of Sanya and Xiamen.

“We are excited to be returning to Hong Kong in February for the 2026 season,” said StarDream Cruises President Michael Goh. “These new two and three-night cruises meet the growing demand for shorter, more flexible holidays, while also encouraging more visits and engagement with the different vibrant coastal destinations, including Sanya and Xiamen.”

New Short Cruise highlights

Three-night cruises to Sanya – ‘Tropical Escape to Sanya’ departs on Sunday.

Two-night cruise to Xiamen – ‘Cultural Discovery Cruise: Xiamen’ departs on Wednesday.

Two-night high seas getaway – ‘Weekend Sea Breeze Cruise’ departs on Friday.

Star Voyager will also introduce a five-night sailing from Hong Kong to Vietnam, featuring Nha Trang and Da Nang, with an additional stop at Sanya. Departs on Sunday, 8 March 2026

(Source: StarDream Cruises)