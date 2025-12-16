Air Arabia links Sharjah and Krabi

SINGAPORE, 17 December 2025: Air Arabia has launched a daily direct service from Sharjah to Krabi, offering more than 66,700 seats annually between the UAE and the southern Thailand beach resort.

Commenting on the launch, Air Arabia’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Adel Al Ali said: “Operating our first flight to Krabi marks another milestone in expanding our network in Southeast Asia. This new daily service offers our customers greater convenience and strengthens the growing travel and trade links between the UAE and Thailand.”

Photo credit: Air Arabia. The airline flies both A320s and A321s.

The Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier now flies to three destinations in Thailand — Bangkok, Phuket and Krabi.

Flight schedule

G9732 departs Sharjah (SHJ) at 0815 and arrives in Krabi (KBV) at 1750 (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday).

G9733 departs Krabi (KBV) at 1840 and arrives in Sharjah (SHJ) at 2250.

G9756 departs Sharjah (SHJ) at 2245 and arrives in Krabi (KBV) at 0810 plus a day. (Departs Sharjah on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday).

G9757 departs Krabi (KBV) at 1010 and arrives in Sharjah (SHJ) at 1420. (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday).

Air Arabia operates an A320 with 183 seats on the daily Sharjah-Krabi route — flight time: six hours and 15 minutes.

(Source: Air Arabia)