Air India interlines with Scoot

DELHI, 17 December 2025: Air India has signed a new unilateral interline partnership with Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA).

Air India’s interline partnership with Scoot further strengthens its reach across Southeast Asia, North Asia and Australia via Singapore, enabling Air India guests to seamlessly access most of Scoot’s network with over 70 destinations across 18 countries in these regions.

Photo credit: Air India. One stop in Singapore to destinations in Southeast Asia, including Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai in Thailand.

The agreement adds destinations to Air India’s extended international network that were not previously covered by any of the airline’s existing partnerships. They include the following destinations: Macau SAR in China; Padang and Labuan Bajo in Indonesia; Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Langkawi, Ipoh, Kuantan, Miri, Sibu, Malacca and Kota Bharu in Malaysia; Davao and Iloilo City in the Philippines, Samui Island, Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai in Thailand; and Nha Trang and Phu Quoc in Vietnam.

Air India guests can fly nonstop from Delhi, Mumbai, or Chennai to Singapore and continue their journey with Scoot to destinations across the Scoot network, including additional points. To enhance customer convenience, both airlines have implemented Inter-Airline Through Check-In (IATCI), allowing passengers booked on a single ticket to receive boarding passes for both Air India and Scoot flights at the point of origin, ensuring a seamless transfer experience at Singapore Changi Airport. Checked baggage is delivered to the final destination. (Subject to the applicable local laws and regulations).

“Asia Pacific remains the world’s fastest-growing region for aviation, with intra-regional air travel demand surging at significant rates,” said Air India Chief Commercial Officer, Nipun Aggarwal. “Our new interline partnership with Scoot taps into that momentum, meeting the rising Indian traveller appetite for seamless access to far-flung corners of the continent – from Malaysia’s rainforests to Vietnam’s beaches and Indonesia’s emerging cities.”

Air India operates 49 weekly flights from India to Singapore, including triple-daily flights from Delhi, double-daily flights from Mumbai, and twice-daily flights from Chennai.

The interline itineraries between Air India and Scoot will be progressively made available across Air India’s channels, including its official websites and mobile apps, as well as through travel agents worldwide.

(Source: Air India)