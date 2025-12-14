Royal Caribbean expands 2017 summer voyages

SINGAPORE, 15 December 2025: Royal Caribbean has unveiled the newest lineup of voyages exploring the Caribbean in the summer of 2027.

Starting April 2027, families and vacationers can book Royal Caribbean ships, from the bold new Legend of the Seas and amplified Allure of the Seas to more getaways from Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Port Canaveral (Orlando), Tampa, Florida; New Orleans; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Cartagena, Colombia; and Colon, Panama.

Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas is the newest addition to the fleet, delivering summer 2026 adventures to Europe ahead of its grand Caribbean debut from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in November 2026.

The latest 2027-28 seasonal adventures are now available on Royal Caribbean’s website.

Allure of the Seas

From Fort Lauderdale starting May 2027, the Oasis Class cruise ship will return to Fort Lauderdale for the summer, offering six and eight-night adventures to the Western and Southern Caribbean.

Freedom of the Seas

From Miami starting April 2027, Freedom is set to sail all season long from Miami on four, five, seven and nine-night adventures around the Caribbean.

Adventure of the Seas

From Port Canaveral (Orlando) starting April 2027, Adventure will spend the summer and winter seasons in Port Canaveral (Orlando). Travellers have a choice of four, five and nine-night vacations.

Enchantment of the Seas

From Tampa, Enchantment will deliver shorter four and five-night Western Caribbean getaways beginning in November 2027.

Grandeur of the Seas

From San Juan starting May 2027, Grandeur will kick off the summer in San Juan with seven-night Southern Caribbean sailings and visits to hot spots like Tortola, British Virgin Islands; Philipsburg, St Maarten and Castries, St. Lucia.

(Source: Royal Caribbean)