Air Premia to fly to Washington DC

SEOUL, 15 December 2025: Air Premia, South Korea’s hybrid airline, announced last week its plan to launch four weekly scheduled flights on the Incheon (ICN)–Washington Dulles (IAD) route starting 24 April 2026.

Washington, DC is home to the US federal government, major international organisations, and research institutions, generating steady demand from the public sector, diplomatic, and business travellers.

According to data from South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport’s Air Transport Information Portal, 175,273 passengers travelled this route in 2024, with 158,760 travellers recorded through November this year — demonstrating consistently substantial traffic.

With Air Premia’s launch, travellers can expect additional capacity, more competitive fares, and expanded connecting options.

The new Incheon–Washington Dulles schedule operates every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, departing Incheon International Airport at 1005, arriving at 1050 local time in Washington, DC.

The return flight departs Washington, DC at 1320 and arrives in Incheon at 1745 on the following day. Tickets are available for purchase starting 15 December.

With the addition of Washington, DC, the airline will offer a balanced North American network spanning the US West Coast (Los Angeles, San Francisco), the East Coast (New York, Washington, DC), and Hawaii.

An Air Premia spokesperson said: “Washington, DC, is a strategic route with consistently strong demand from government, international organisations, and research institutions. As we expand our North American network, we aim to provide even greater travel flexibility and convenience for both leisure and business passengers.”

Air Premia is a South Korean airline based in Seoul. It describes itself as a “hybrid airline”, providing a higher level of service than low-cost airlines while having lower operating costs than larger, full-service airlines. The airline was founded in 2017 by Kim Jong-chul, the former president of Jeju Air.

