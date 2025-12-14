Say hello to TACY Thomas Cook’s digital avatar

MUMBAI, 15 December 2025: Thomas Cook (India) Limited has announced the launch of TACY, its personified AI-powered holiday travel assistant.

It underscores the company’s commitment to pioneering innovation in the travel sector and represents a significant advancement in customer engagement, offering immersive, conversational experiences that seamlessly integrate technology with travel.

Photo credit: Thomas Cook India.



Positioned as the digital face of Thomas Cook India’s product portfolio, TACY makes her debut with the early launch of the company’s flagship Europe Summer 2026 offerings.

Heralding a new era of AI-driven engagement, TACY will progressively expand to additional destinations. The portfolio features 1,000+ guaranteed departures, 15+ value-led holidays, and curated itineraries across Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Mediterranean and Scandinavia, catering to diverse segments including families, couples, and groups.

As part of this rollout, Thomas Cook India has created a range of AI-generated videos covering Europe featuring TACY — designed to inspire travel, highlight brand and product USPs, and guide customers through the decision-making process.

Beyond personifying the avatar and producing engaging video content, the company is leveraging traditional media in innovative ways for a digital-first audience, including QR codes that seamlessly direct viewers to the website and videos. This initiative reinforces Thomas Cook India’s innovation-led approach to engagement, blending technology, storytelling and personalisation to connect with travellers like never before.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, President & Group Head – Marketing, Service Quality, Value Added Services & Innovation, Abraham Alapatt added: “India is among the fastest growing digital economies in the world, with one of the youngest and most dynamic traveller demographics. Our customers are digital-first and curious, and they expect interactive engagement that goes beyond traditional marketing. With TACY, we are pioneering a new era of marketing innovation — creating immersive, conversational experiences that resonate with new-age travellers. This initiative is perfectly timed with the launch of our flagship Europe Summer 2026 portfolio and extending to other destinations, enabling us to connect with customers in a way that is intuitive, engaging and future-ready.”

(Source: Thomas Cook India)