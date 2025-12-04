AirAsia expands routes from Thailand hubs

BANGKOK, 5 December 2025: Thai AirAsia and AirAsia X Thailand kicked off new routes earlier this week from Bangkok and Chiang Mai — four international routes and a new domestic cross-country flight between Chiang Mai and Udon Thani.

Photo credit: AirAsia.

Launched on 3 December, Thai AirAsia X (XJ) introduced three direct international routes:

Bangkok Don Mueang to Sendai (Japan), four flights weekly (Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun);

Bangkok Don Mueang to Almaty (Kazakhstan) four flights weekly (Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun);

Bangkok Don Mueang to Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) four flights weekly (Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun).

In addition, Thai AirAsia (FD) expands connectivity with a new regional Bangkok Don Mueang–Luang Prabang–Hanoi (Fifth Freedom) route since 1 December 2025, giving the group four new international routes during the first week of December.

Meanwhile, on the domestic front, the airline has introduced a Chiang Mai–Udon Thani route with four flights weekly (Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun),

Thai AirAsia Chief Executive Officer Santisuk Klongchaiya commented: “Launching five inaugural flights on the same day is truly exciting for both Thai AirAsia and Thai AirAsia X.

“It reflects the strong recovery of travel demand during this festive season. These new routes not only bring more inbound tourists to Thailand but also create fantastic new travel opportunities for Thai travellers — whether it’s exploring Japan, discovering Central Asia, experiencing Saudi Arabia, or flying conveniently between Chiang Mai and Udon Thani.

“Our new domestic cross-country route directly connects destinations in northern and northeastern Thailand, saving time and making travel much more convenient”, added Santisuk.

Thai AirAsia X, Chief Executive Officer Pattra Boosarawongse, who joined the inaugural Bangkok Don Mueang–Almaty flight and held a media briefing in Almaty, said: “I am delighted that Thai AirAsia X can launch several new routes at the same time. I sincerely thank our amazing team for their hard work and dedication. Today, we are ready to welcome travellers to Almaty, Riyadh, and Sendai, offering them unique and exciting travel experiences they won’t forget.”

(Source: AirAsia)