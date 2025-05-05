India’s travel firms gift wrap Mother’s Day trips

DELHI, 6 MAY 2025: Mother’s Day in India, celebrated on 11 May, is becoming an important date, with many families planning trips to celebrate and show appreciation for their mothers.

While not a major, widely celebrated national holiday like in some other countries, Mother’s Day is a significant occasion for urban Indian families to bond and create memories together. The country’s tour operators, travel firms and online travel agencies promote holiday packages and deals focusing on family and appreciation and even pitch “mom-cations” where family members gift mothers a solo trip to India’s most popular destinations.

An extensive Google search focusing on the impact of Mother’s Day on travel bookings in India suggests a positive connection, resulting in a noticeable increase in travel bookings around this period.”

Two of India’s leading travel firms, Thomas Cook and SOTC, plus online travel sites giants, — MakeMyTrip, Yatra, and HappyEasyGo — feature holiday packages to popular domestic destinations such as coastal regions, hill stations, cultural hubs and wellness retreats linked to Mother’s Day gifts.

Travel during Mother’s Day is primarily family-oriented, although there is a growing demand for solo trips and getaways for mothers. Domestic travel bookings tend to be more spontaneous bookings finalised in the week before Mother’s Day. In contrast, international travel requires more planning and bookings are usually confirmed two weeks in advance.

Travel companies actively leverage the significance of Mother’s Day through targeted promotions and marketing campaigns, which likely contribute to the observed increase in bookings. It suggests that Mother’s Day is becoming an increasingly important calendar date for the Indian travel industry.

Setting the context

Increases in holiday bookings leading up to Mother’s Day, 11 May, must be viewed in the context of the travel industry’s remarkable recovery and growth trajectory following the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2023, India recorded substantial figures for both foreign and domestic tourist visits, with 9.52 million international arrivals and 2509 million domestic visits. World Travel & Tourism Council’s 2024 Economic Impact Research further underscores this recovery, highlighting the pivotal role played by domestic tourism in driving India’s travel sector’s rebound,

Data from MakeMyTrip reveals a 25% growth in the number of individuals taking more than three trips per year in 2023 compared to 2019, Coupled with the rising adoption of digital platforms for planning and booking, creates an environment where specific events like Mother’s Day can have measurable impact on travel patterns.

India has emerged as a leading market in the online travel space, as evidenced by its largest share of travel app downloads worldwide. Key players in the online travel agency (OTA) landscape, such as MakeMyTrip, Goibibo (now merged), and Cleartrip, have played a crucial role in shaping how Indians plan and book travel.

Travel firms gift wrap getaways

Travel companies in India promote Mother’s Day getaways, offering various packages and deals. MakeMyTrip suggests travel as a valuable Mother’s Day gift, featuring numerous packages to popular destinations such as Goa, Kerala, and the North East.

MyTicketsToIndia offers discounts on flight bookings for Mother’s Day, particularly for individuals travelling to India from the US. This highlights a trend of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) returning to celebrate with their mothers.

Thomas Cook also promotes specific travel destinations and packages for Mother’s Day, including relaxing spa breaks in Kerala and beach vacations in Pondicherry.

Popular destinations

The research material reveals various destinations popular for Mother’s Day travel within India.

MakeMyTrip suggests Goa, Kerala, and the Northeast as ideal locations for trips with mothers, offering a blend of relaxation, cultural experiences, and scenic beauty.

Times Now highlights several “mom-cation” spots known for their tranquillity, including Mary Budden Estate in Binsar (Uttarakhand), Aahana Resort Corbett (Uttarakhand), Ananda In The Himalayas (Uttarakhand), Aramness Gir (Gujarat), and Tilar Siro Andamans in Havelock Island (Andaman).

Travel + Leisure Asia recommends a broader selection of picture-perfect destinations such as Darjeeling, Meghalaya, Jaipur, Goa, Puducherry, Hyderabad, Kerala, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Times of India points to Palampur, Kumarakom, Manali, Landour, Darjeeling, Bandhavgarh National Park, and Mahabaleshwar as fun trip ideas for Mother’s Day weekend, catering to different preferences like hill stations, backwaters, wildlife, and serene getaways.

Tripoto suggests experiential travel options like spa retreats in the Himalayas, hiking trips in Chikmagalur’s coffee regions, road trips in Himachal Pradesh (Delhi-Kufri), getaways to Ladakh and McLeod Ganj, visits to Dilwara Temples in Rajasthan, and Ayurvedic treatments in Kerala.

Travel agencies like Thomas Cook and SOTC actively promote destinations such as Kerala, Pondicherry, Haridwar-Rishikesh, the North East, Mussoorie, and the Andaman Islands for Mother’s Day travel.

State-level tourism statistics often align with the popularity of these suggested destinations. Kerala and Goa, frequently mentioned as preferred locations, consistently show high overall tourism activity.

Kerala recorded 21.87 million domestic tourist visits in 2023, while Goa welcomed over 10.4 million tourists in 2024.

Family travel

Family-oriented trips characterise Mother’s Day travel in India. MakeMyTrip’s reports highlight a notable surge in family travel bookings. In 2023, family travel bookings experienced a substantial 64% increase compared to the previous year. This strong growth suggests a growing preference among families to travel together, with adult children taking their mothers on a memorable getaway to celebrate the occasion.

Alongside family travel, there is a growing trend of “mom-cations” – solo trips or getaways with female friends specifically for mothers.

Several Google search sources emphasise the increasing desire among mothers for dedicated “me-time” and rejuvenation through travel, either independently or in the company of other mothers.

There are also more travel tips tailored explicitly for senior women who are interested in exploring the world solo. This indicates that older mothers are also increasingly embracing the idea of independent travel for leisure and personal fulfilment.

Booking patterns and lead times

MakeMyTrip’s data indicates that most domestic flights are booked less than a week before the intended travel date.

Specifically, 46% of domestic flight bookings are made within this short lead time. Approximately half of all international flight bookings are made at least two weeks before the travel date. This suggests that individuals planning international trips for Mother’s Day, such as NRIs visiting India, are likely to book their travel arrangements further in advance, possibly due to visa requirements, longer travel distances, and higher overall costs.

The lead times for booking accommodations show a similar pattern to flight bookings. For domestic leisure hotel bookings made through MakeMyTrip, 56% are finalised less than a week before the travel date. This aligns with the trend of last-minute domestic flight bookings, suggesting that travellers planning domestic Mother’s Day trips might also wait until closer to the date to book their hotels.

For international hotel bookings, 33% are made at least 30 days in advance. This mirrors the booking pattern for international flights, implying that those travelling internationally for Mother’s Day are more likely to plan and book their accommodations well ahead of time.

Mother’s Day Travel Promotions by Indian Travel Companies

Responding to Mother’s Day travel trends and bookings in India’s travel space, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Rajeev Kale, commented: “Indian consumers are increasingly choosing to celebrate special occasions like Mother’s Day through experiences rather than traditional gifts. Travel offers the perfect solution — to express appreciation for mothers while providing the dual benefit of rejuvenation and quality me-time. This year, tranquil, wellness-focused domestic destinations — such as the backwaters of Kerala, retreats in Kumarakom, scenic Wayanad, and coastal escapes in South Goa and Pondicherry; also cooler climes of Himachal/ Uttarakhand, Munnar, Coonoor — are in demand.

“International short-haul favourites include Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam due to their easy connectivity, cultural offerings, and unique experiences.

“Mother-daughter trips are also seeing an uptick this Mother’s Day with fun experiences like learning the art of Muay Thai/kickboxing in Thailand, a luxurious K-Beauty escapade in Korea or vespa-tours in Singapore. Travel is no longer just about leisure; it’s a thoughtful way to reconnect and create cherished memories.”

SOTC Travel President & Country Head – Holidays & Corporate Tours, SD Nandakumar added: “The approach to gifting on occasions such as Mother’s Day is transforming, with a strong preference emerging for meaningful, experience-led celebrations. Travel is increasingly viewed as a thoughtful and contemporary gift fostering wellness and togetherness. There is strong interest in hill destinations like Munnar, Darjeeling, and Coorg, as well as curated stays in plantation bungalows, heritage villas, and nature-focused resorts that offer a deeper, more immersive experience.

“Short international getaways — such as Bali for its wellness appeal, the Maldives for exclusive island escapes, and Abu Dhabi for its balance of luxury and culture — are also seeing robust demand. This trend underscores a broader shift toward experiential gifting, where travel serves not just as a getaway, but as a shared journey of bonding, relaxation, and gratitude.”