Bhutan crypto powers tourism payments

THIMPHU, BHUTAN, 8 MAY 2025: Bhutan will become the first nation to implement a national-level crypto payment system for tourism.

Bhutan’s innovative mechanism allows travellers with Binance account to experience cashless journeys. In collaboration with Binance Pay and Bhutan’s fully digital DK Bank, this initiative offers travellers using Binance Pay an end-to-end payment experience.

Photo credit: Bhutan Travel

More than 100 merchants are now live with DK Bank and Binance Pay. From booking flights to purchasing fresh fruit from roadside vendors, visitors can enjoy the convenience and efficiency of digital transactions throughout their journey.

This innovative model allows Binance Pay users to pay for nearly every part of their Bhutan journey using supported cryptocurrencies. This includes airline tickets to Bhutan, tourist visa and Sustainable Development Fee (SDF), hotel bookings, tour guides, monument entry fees, local shopping, and more — all settled quickly and securely through static and dynamic QR code payments.

Known as the “Kingdom of Happiness,” Bhutan prioritises Gross National Happiness (GNH) over GDP, focusing on sustainability, cultural preservation, and societal well-being. This pioneering collaboration with Binance Pay and DK Bank furthers that vision by harnessing digital innovation to enhance travel experiences, empower local communities, and unite tradition with technology.

Key highlights

Seamless Experience: Use crypto for all travel-related expenses, from flight tickets and visas to local purchases.

Tourism First: A fully integrated system across immigration, travel agents, hotels, guides, and retail.

Inclusive Reach: Enables small vendors in remote areas to accept QR code payments.

Powered by DK Bank: Supported by Bhutan’s first fully digital bank.

Immediate Transactions: Seamless crypto-powered immediate transactions for tourists

Comprehensive Support: Accepts more than 100 cryptocurrencies, including BNB, BTC, USDC

Secure Transactions: Encrypted transactions, 2FA, and real-time confirmations are available via the Binance application.

Binance CEO Richard Teng said: “We are excited to partner with Bhutan as we advance the use of cryptocurrencies in travel and set a precedent for how technology can bridge cultures and economies. This initiative exemplifies our commitment to innovation and belief in a future where digital finance empowers global connectivity and enriches travel experiences.”

“This is more than a payment solution — it’s a commitment to innovation, inclusion, and convenience,” said Bhutan Department of Tourism Director Damcho Rinzin. “It enables a seamless experience for travellers and empowers even small vendors in remote villages to participate in the tourism economy.”

The partnership marks the first time a tourism product has accepted cryptocurrency at a national level. It addresses common barriers to digital payments, such as high transaction fees and limited merchant acceptance, by offering a low transaction fee and prompt settlements. Real-time notifications further ensure transparency for both merchants and visitors.

DK Bank, Bhutan’s first fully digital bank, is powering the local settlement mechanism. Licensed by the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan, DK Bank brings modern technology and innovation to deliver seamless, secure, and accessible financial services to all strata of society, especially those marginalised and unbanked.

Binance Pay is a seamless, borderless, and secure cryptocurrency payment feature on the Binance app, allowing users and merchants to pay, send and receive crypto worldwide without incurring fees. With support for over 300 cryptocurrencies, it caters to over 40 million active users and 32,000 merchants.

The Department of Tourism of Bhutan is responsible for developing and promoting sustainable tourism in Bhutan. It works to share the Kingdom’s remarkable places, people and experiences with conscious travellers, guided by the principles of high-value, low-volume tourism. Bhutan Travel