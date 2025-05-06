ITB Asia 2025 unveils exhibitors and buyer network

SINGAPORE, 7 MAY 2025: Set to convene for three days, 15 to 17 October, ITB Asia will bring together destination experts, suppliers, top-tier buyers and influential thought leaders to explore the full spectrum of Leisure, Corporate Travel, MICE and Travel Technology.

Among companies and airlines, Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg (BER), Disney Cruise Line, Mandai Wildlife Reserve, Resorts World Sentosa and Sentosa Development Corporation will be on hand to showcase their latest offerings.

Photo credit: ITB Asia. ITB Asia unveils exhibitor lineup for 2025 edition.

Leading hotel groups will present their newest properties and loyalty programmes, including Banyan Group, Best Western Hotels and Resorts, Marina Bay Sands, Meliá Hotels International and Pan Pacific Hotels Group.

Strong NTO registration

A rich selection of national tourist boards will also be in attendance. Delegations from the Czech Tourism Board, Lithuania Travel, Malta Tourism Authority, Philippines Tourism Promotions Board, Singapore Tourism Board, Taiwan Tourism Administration, Tonga Tourism Authority, Tourism Association of Sarajevo Canton, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Tourism Seychelles, Visit Estonia, Visit Finland, Visit Iceland and Visit Norway will share insights into their latest marketing initiatives and travel incentives.

Regional tourist boards, including Jakarta Tourism and Creative Economy Department, Penang Tourism Board, Phuket Tourist Association, Sabah Tourism Board, Sarawak Tourism Board, Seoul Tourism Board, Visit Almaty, Visit Rovaniemi and visitBerlin, will demonstrate how they are driving growth in their respective markets.

Travel Tech Asia

Meanwhile, Travel Tech Asia will host a world-class lineup of technology providers. Trip.com, Korea Tourism Startup Center, Juniper Travel Technology, Go Global Travel, Rakuten Travel Xchange, Wego, DerbySoft, RateHawk, Worldline, Flywire, RESTEL S.A., SiteMinder and SUNRATE will unveil innovations in booking platforms, payments and guest-experience management that are set to revolutionise the travel ecosystem.

Buyers network

The Buyer Elite Partner Programme continues to be a cornerstone of ITB Asia’s value proposition. In partnership with associations and agencies such as Association of the Indonesian Tours & Travel Agencies (ASITA), ASTINDO, BWH Hotels, Cambodia Tourism Association (CATA), Enterprising Travel Agent’s Association (ETAA), EVINTRA, IME Consulting, Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents (MATTA), Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR), Network of Indian MICE Agents (NIMA), Outbound and Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI), Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA), Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), United Travel Agencies and Operators Association (UTAOA), Vietnam Society of Travel Agents (VISTA) and Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA), ITB Asia will deliver a hand-picked cadre of MICE, Leisure and Corporate buyers. Partners can recommend both existing clients and new prospects – ensuring high-quality, pre-arranged meetings that translate into real business outcomes.

Early bird tickets for trade visitors

An Early Bird rate for trade visitors is available until 12 September 2025 at itb-asia.com/visit-register.

To secure a presence at ITB Asia 2025 exhibitors can register now at itb-asia.com/exhibiting.