Vietjet takes a stake in Qazaq Air

SINGAPORE, 9 MAY 2025: Vietjet and Qazaq Air have partnered to launch Vietjet Qazaqstan, a new low-cost airline to strengthen air connectivity between Kazakhstan, Vietnam and destinations in Southeast Asia.

Vietjet confirmed the move during this week’s Kazakhstan–Vietnam Business Roundtable, noting that the venture will involve acquiring a strategic stake in Qazaq Air. The airline operates domestic flights in Kazakhstan and to just three international destinations, all in Russia. (Yekaterinburg, Omsk and Novosibirsk).

Vietjet CEO Dinh Viet Phuong (front right) and Qazaq Air CEO Adilbek Umraliyev (front left) exchange the cooperation agreement, witnessed by Vietnam General Secretary To Lam (centre back), Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister Yermek Kosherbayev (back left), and Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (back right)

No details on the timeline for rebranding, but the press statement released by Vietjet this week anticipates the joint venture will operate “at least 20 Boeing 737 aircraft under a support agreement with Boeing for training, maintenance, and parts.”

During the event, Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance granted a Foreign Investment Registration Certificate to Aviation Holdings, a subsidiary of Vietjet, authorising its acquisition of an equity stake in Qazaq Air.

Vietjet will use the JV to expand its international expansion and strengthen bilateral ties between Vietnam and Kazakhstan in aviation, trade, and cultural exchange.

This move marks a key milestone in Vietjet’s international expansion strategy. It aims to deepen bilateral ties between Vietnam and Kazakhstan across aviation, economic, and cultural domains while opening a new chapter for the aviation industry in Central Asia.

The launch of Vietjet Qazaqstan follows the successful development of Vietjet Thailand, now one of Thailand’s leading low-cost carriers.

Qazao Air is an inter-regional airline established by Samruk-Kazyna JSC to serve destinations in Kazakhstan and cities in neighbouring countries.

Certified by IOSA international industrial safety standards since 2018, the airline is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The airline is headquartered at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, flying a fleet of turboprop aircraft — De Havilland Dash-8-Q400NG (formerly known as Bombardier Q400).