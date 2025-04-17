Singapore signs a raft of tourism M0Us

SINGAPORE, 18 April 2025: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) inked seven MOUs and a collaboration agreement on the sidelines of its recent annual Tourism Industry Conference (TIC).

“The strategic partnerships forged with local businesses and global stakeholders will strengthen Singapore’s position as a leading destination through enhanced marketing reach, deeper consumer insights, and co-created innovative experiences,” STB said in its press release.

The collaborations leverage each party’s strengths and underscore STB’s commitment to working hand-in-hand with industry partners to drive sustainable tourism growth and shape Singapore’s diverse leisure and trade offerings on the global stage.

CapitaLand Investment STB Partnership

CapitaLand Investment (CapitaLand) and STB have renewed their partnership through a three-year collaboration agreement. This renewed collaboration will run from June 2025 to May 2028, focusing on attracting new international brands and rejuvenating CapitaLand’s existing concepts and attractions.

Dempsey Precinct Partnership

Dempsey representatives, HSBC Bank (Singapore) Limited, and STB have jointly formed the Dempsey Precinct Partnership to promote the historic lifestyle precinct. The inaugural partnership seeks to drive awareness of the precinct’s offerings and encourage greater exploration of the Dempsey area.

HSBC cardholders enjoy exclusive deals at over 30 establishments throughout the Dempsey precinct, encompassing dining, retail and lifestyle experiences. The partners will continue to collaborate in curating and promoting these deals.

Fever Labs Inc

Fever Labs Inc and STB have signed a three-year MOU to strengthen Singapore’s position as Asia’s leading attractions and entertainment hub.

The partnership aims to boost international visitor arrivals and tourism spending while elevating Singapore’s appeal as a destination. The collaboration will focus on securing signature events and providing joint marketing support.

Klook

Klook, an online travel booking platform, and STB have broadened their partnership to drive inbound tourism to Singapore with a new three-year MOU. Under the agreement, STB and Klook will focus on four key areas to support STB’s 2040 ambitions.

Pop Mart International

Pop Mart International, the renowned Chinese toy company, and STB have inked a three-year partnership. This first-of-its-kind collaboration between Pop Mart and a tourism destination will bring exclusive products and experiences to Singapore.

The partnership will see Singapore as the exclusive host for the only POP TOY SHOW outside of China in 2025 and 2026 – the largest toy exhibition in Asia featuring pop culture-toys, collectibles and merchandise.

Pop Mart International and Mandai Wildlife Group

Mandai Wildlife Group and STB are joining forces with Pop Mart International (Pop Mart) to create an enchanting experience featuring their globally popular IPs, such as LABUBU, part of THE MONSTERS. This collaboration brings wildlife education and pop culture together through the immersive takeover of selected wildlife parks, targeted to launch in Q1 2026.

Singapore Business Federation

Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and STB have signed a two-year MOU to strengthen the local MICE ecosystem and pursue new opportunities by expanding the pool of local hosts for association conferences.

This partnership aims to enhance the capabilities of local trade associations, facilitate networking between local and international members to drive business opportunities and empower local associations to bid for and host world-class business events in Singapore.

Wiggle Wiggle (BMSMILE) – Singapore Flyer

Singapore Flyer and STB are partnering with South Korean lifestyle brand Wiggle Wiggle to transform one of Singapore’s most iconic landmarks starting from Q2 2025. The four-month marketing partnership, Wiggle Wiggle’s first in Southeast Asia, features five themed capsules and giant inflatables at the Singapore Flyer.