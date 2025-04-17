RHB Bank delivers travel perks at MATTA Fair

KUALA LUMPUR, 18 April 2025: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) has designated RHB Bank as its Exclusive Platinum Sponsor for the MATTA Fair in April 2025.

This is the fourth consecutive partnership as RHB Bank strengthens its legacy at the MATTA Fair, which will be held from 18 to 20 April at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, Kuala Lumpur (MITEC).

This partnership delivers travel deals and financial benefits for all MATTA Fair visitors. With RHB Bank, visitors can expect exclusive financial benefits, tailored promotions, and seamless payment solutions throughout the three-day fair. Visitors can stop by their booths at Level 2 International Hall and Level 1 Domestic Hall at MITEC.

As the Exclusive Platinum Sponsor, RHB Bank continues to play an important role in empowering travellers and industry players and ensuring accessibility to exciting travel opportunities through attractive financial solutions. Their strong presence at the fair will feature exclusive banking perks and promotions aimed at making travel more rewarding and convenient for all visitors.

“RHB Bank’s continued support as our Exclusive Platinum Sponsor highlights the strength of our collaboration and partnership in driving the growth of Malaysia’s travel and tourism industry. This partnership directly benefits our MATTA members by enhancing accessibility to financial solutions that empower them to offer better travel packages to consumers and enhance the visitors’ experience, thus ensuring they get the best value when booking their next holiday or adventure at the MATTA Fair,” said MATTA President Nigel Wong.

Visitors to the fair can enjoy exclusive travel-related financial offerings from RHB, including discounts of up to MYR1,500 on flights and hotel bookings when using RHB Visa Cards/-i in collaboration with RHB’s designated travel partner. RHB is also introducing tailored offers designed specifically for Muslim travellers.

Among the highlights is the RHB Multi-Currency Visa Debit Card/-i, a preferred choice for globetrotters. It enables seamless transactions in 34 currencies with no foreign conversion fees for supported currencies. The card offers a secure, cashless payment experience and integrates easily with digital wallets such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay – making it an ideal travel companion.

RHB will also offer a 0% Instalment Payment Plan exclusively for RHB Visa Credit Card/-i holders at participating travel agents during the fair. In addition, RHB has launched RHB PayLater/-i, Malaysia’s first Buy Now, Pay Later (“BNPL”) solution linked to a debit card. Available via RHB Multi Currency Visa Debit Card/-i, this feature allows customers to split purchases into interest-free instalments of up to six months at participating merchants.

RHB Banking Group Managing Director of Group Community Banking Jeffrey Ng Eow Oo shared, “We are proud to continue our journey with the MATTA Fair for the fourth consecutive time. The partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to support Malaysians’ love for travel by offering smart, secure, and rewarding financial solutions. RHB Multi Currency Visa Debit Card/-i, in particular, has become a trusted travel companion, empowering customers with seamless, multi-currency digital payments and integration with major e-wallets. Its strong adoption – evidenced by a 97% increase in new card acquisitions and a 50% rise in spending as of February 2025 against last year – underscores our customers’ growing confidence in RHB as their travel payment partner.”

The collaboration between MATTA and RHB is geared towards enhancing the travel experience for all fairgoers – offering convenient, secure, and flexible financial solutions for both local and international trips. Visitors are encouraged to explore the full range of offerings at the RHB booth during the MATTA Fair, 18 to 20 April 2025.

To ensure a smooth visitor experience, MATTA Fair offers free admission and is open from 0800 to 2200 from Friday to Sunday. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the complimentary shuttle services from KL Sentral and Sunway Putra Mall to MITEC. For those driving, parking facilities are available at the South Entrance Basement in MITEC, MITI Basement, and MATRADE Open parking.