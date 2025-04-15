Princess pops by Singapore for special sailings 

SINGAPORE, 15 April, 2024: Princess Cruises has announced a special six-day sailing on Discovery Princess in October 2025 out of Singapore.

The ship will make her maiden call to Singapore on 28 October 2 and set sail to the Malaysian ports of Port Klang (Kuala Lumpur), Penang, and Langkawi before returning to Singapore on 2 November. She will also make maiden calls to the three Malaysian destinations.

Photo credit: Discovery Princess to visit Singapore.

This will be her only voyage in Southeast Asia before the ship sails on to Australia to start her homeporting season in Sydney, which will begin in November 2025 and end in April 2026. She will sail around Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific.

Discovery Princess will be Princess Cruises’ newest ship to visit Singapore and Southeast Asia. She sailed on her inaugural voyage in March 2022 from Los Angeles and can accommodate up to 3,660 guests and over 1,300 crew. It has over 1,800 staterooms, including over 1,400 with balconies, spread over 19 decks.

Diamond Princess to Homeport in Singapore for 2025-26 season

Diamond Princess will commence her homeporting season in Singapore from 6 December 2025 until February 2026, sailing around Southeast Asia. She will visit destinations in Vietnam such as Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Halong Bay, and Da Nang. Malaysian ports such as Langkawi, Penang, and Kuala Lumpur, as well as Phuket, will also be visited. Ko Samui and Bangkok. One sailing will also include Cambodia, where guests can visit Angkor Wat.

Diamond Princess will then offer an extended Japan season from February to November 2026, with 50 sailings across various itineraries.