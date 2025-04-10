DUBAI, 11 April 2025: Emirates will introduce its Airbus A380s fitted with its latest cabins, including premium economy, to Manchester and Milan.

The latest retrofitted A380s will operate EK017/018 flights to Manchester from 6 June, and EK091/092 to Milan from 1 July.*

With the introduction of Emirates’ newly retrofitted A380 to Manchester, the airline will expand its premium economy offering to nearly 5,000 weekly seats in and out of the UK starting in June. The enhanced service to Manchester complements the four daily retrofitted A380s currently serving the Dubai-London Heathrow route, the Emirates A350 operating to Edinburgh, and the soon-to-launch refurbished Boeing 777 scheduled to serve London Stansted from May.

Milan will become Emirates’ second Italian gateway to offer the airline’s latest cabins and premium economy seats following the planned deployment of the airline’s A350 to Bologna later in June.

These additions will expand Emirates’ network of retrofitted A380 destinations to 19 worldwide.

By July, travellers from Manchester and Milan can experience Emirates’ latest cabin features onboard the four-class A380 on the whole journey to key points across Australasia and Asia, including Sydney, Singapore, Osaka, Mumbai and Bangalore.

On a four-class Emirates A380, the premium economy cabin is at the front of the main deck with 56 seats in a 2-4-2 configuration. Each seat offers generous pitch and width for working and relaxing, as well as customised features like in-seat charging points and a side cocktail table. The onboard experience is rounded off with meticulously selected in-flight amenities, a curated menu, and extensive beverage options.

Bookings can be made on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates’ retail stores or via both online and offline travel agents.

* Aircraft deployment may be advanced if released earlier from refurbishment