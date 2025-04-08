New Manila-Danang flights start on 1 July

MANILA, 9 April 2025: Philippine Airlines will introduce nonstop flights between Manila and Danang beginning 1 July, serving the coastal city that serves as a gateway to heritage attractions in the central coastal region of Vietnam.

Initially scheduling three flights weekly, the airline ultimately intends to match the daily flights Cebu Pacific offers on the route.

The new Manila-Danang route is the third major expansion move in Vietnam this year for the Philippine flag carrier. PAL recently upgraded its Manila-Hanoi-Manila route to a daily service and will launch flights between Cebu and Ho Chi Minh City starting 2 May.

“We at Philippine Airlines are excited to strengthen our close relationship with the Vietnamese people by introducing direct Manila-Danang flights,” said PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Capt Stanley Ng. “PAL is committed to offering greater connectivity and promoting tourism and commerce between our capital city and the central Vietnamese heartland. We look forward to welcoming more leisure and business travellers onboard our flights to Danang.”

Danang offers a mix of rich history, picturesque beaches, and modern attractions. It is a lively coastal city close to renowned landmarks like the Marble Mountains and Golden Bridge. It is also the gateway to several UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Hoi An, the archaeological ruins of My Son and the fabled Imperial City of Hue.

PAL will offer travellers daytime flights for greater convenience and to maximise their time in Danang. They will also have a choice of business class and economy class services.

PAL’s Manila-Danang flights depart from Ninoy Aquino International Airport every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, deploying Airbus A321 with 199 seats.

In addition to the new PAL Manila-Da Nang, Cebu-Ho Chi Minh City routes and the daily Manila-Hanoi services, PAL also operates eight weekly flights between Manila and Ho Chi Minh City.

Flight schedule

PR585 Manila – Danang – every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, departing Manila at 1110 and arriving in Danang at 1245.

PR586 Danang – Manila – every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, departing Danang at 1335 and arriving in Manila at 1710.