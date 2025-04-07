Agoda monitors Songkran Festival travel demand

SINGAPORE, 8 April 2025: Digital travel platform Agoda reveals the top international markets exploring travelling to Thailand for Songkran this year, with Malaysia leading the list.

Based on accommodation searches made on Agoda, Malaysian travellers are followed by visitors from Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, South Korea, and the Philippines in their eagerness to take part in the Thai New Year celebrations.

Songkran, celebrated from 13 to 15 April is famous for its spectacular water fights that take place across Thailand. The top five city destinations for international Songkran visitors are Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Hat Yai, and Chiang Mai.

Key events in Bangkok include the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025, hosted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and the Siam Songkran Music Festival, featuring performances by renowned artists from around the globe.

Agoda Country Director Thailand Akaporn Rodkong shared: “As the Songkran festival approaches, it’s exciting to see a wide range of international tourists considering visiting Thailand. And rightly so—Thailand’s lively celebrations and unique experiences create an atmosphere that’s hard to resist. Whether celebrating Songkran in Bangkok or exploring other destinations in Thailand, Agoda is here to help travellers find the best deals on flights, accommodations, and activities to make this festive season unforgettable.”

To make Songkran even more exciting and affordable, Agoda offers a “Songkran Fest” promotion, providing travellers with up to 10% additional discounts at participating hotels in Thailand. The promotion is available for bookings and stays made before 15 April 2025. For more information, visit https://www.agoda.com/SongkranFestTH.