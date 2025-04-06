DUBAI, UAE, 7 April 2025: Emirates has revealed that for the first time ever, My Emirates Pass will be available all year round with seasonal summer and winter offers. This will give customers access to over 600 exclusive offers across Dubai, allowing them to make the most of their visit.

Customers flying from, through or to Dubai can now unlock discounts on top culinary experiences, world-class shopping experiences, unmissable leisure attractions, and tranquil luxury spas anytime. Whether it’s an unforgettable family trip, a relaxing couples retreat, or a solo adventure, My Emirates Pass will offer those visiting Dubai unforgettable experiences regardless of season.

Offers at Aquaventure, The View at The Palm, La Perle and over 600 attractions with your Emirates boarding pass.

Using My Emirates Pass will remain as easy as ever. Passengers show their physical or digital boarding pass and a valid ID at participating venues to enjoy the benefits. Passengers who checked in online and downloaded their boarding pass to the Emirates App or Wallet should remember to screenshot it before landing, as it will no longer be accessible afterwards.

Emirates rolled out exclusive seasonal summer offers on 1 April, valid through 30 September, making it easier than ever to experience the best of Dubai. This includes the return of the much-anticipated Dubai Summer Surprises.

Dubai Summer Surprises

From 27 June to 31 August 2025, visitors can take advantage of Dubai Summer Surprises, a deal-packed season filled with exciting offers and unforgettable experiences. Emirates passengers flying to Dubai can look forward to luxurious shopping, spectacular entertainment, and exceptional dining. With countless offers and surprises in store, summer in Dubai is the perfect time to enjoy incredible value and create unforgettable memories for visitors of all ages.

An unforgettable summer of memories

Whether passengers seek Dubai’s beautiful golden beaches, world-class hospitality, or cultural attractions, the city caters to all visitors. Emirates offers its passengers unrivalled means to make the most of their visit; from customised holiday itineraries to bonus Miles, Emirates continues to provide its customers with first-class services.

Dubai Experience*: Customers can browse, create, and book their own customised itineraries, including flights, hotel stays, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE, through Emirates’ Dubai Experience platform.

Customers can browse, create, and book their own customised itineraries, including flights, hotel stays, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE, through Emirates’ Dubai Experience platform. Skywards Partners: Members of the award-winning Emirates Skywards programme can earn Miles with worldwide partners like hotels, airlines, car rentals, retail and banking. Members can spend these Miles on reward tickets, upgrades, concerts, and sports events. Learn more about Emirates Skywards here. In Dubai, people can earn miles with partners, including the Dubai Mall, Arabian Adventures, Emirates Holidays, and more.

Members of the award-winning Emirates Skywards programme can earn Miles with worldwide partners like hotels, airlines, car rentals, retail and banking. Members can spend these Miles on reward tickets, upgrades, concerts, and sports events. Learn more about Emirates Skywards here. In Dubai, people can earn miles with partners, including the Dubai Mall, Arabian Adventures, Emirates Holidays, and more. Emirates Holidays/Vacations**: Customers can book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates Holidays or Emirates Vacations. All Emirates Holidays packages include flexible booking options. For further peace of mind, Emirates Holidays’ dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team will support holidaymakers at every step of the journey. When you book your holiday with Emirates Holidays, you receive bonus Miles on top of the Miles you would receive for your flight.

Customers can book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates Holidays or Emirates Vacations. All Emirates Holidays packages include flexible booking options. For further peace of mind, Emirates Holidays’ dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team will support holidaymakers at every step of the journey. When you book your holiday with Emirates Holidays, you receive bonus Miles on top of the Miles you would receive for your flight. Skywards Everyday: Finally, UAE customers can get Skywards Miles on the go and earn Miles on their purchases. Simply download the Skywards Everyday app, link up to five Visa or Mastercard credit or debit cards, and automatically earn Skywards Miles on their purchases from hundreds of participating partners across shopping, dining, beauty and wellness, leisure and entertainment, pharmacy, and grocery. Learn more about Skywards here.

For more information, visit emirates.com. Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Retail Stores, via travel agents or through online travel agents.

*Available in 19 countries: Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, South Africa, Switzerland, Tanzania, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

**Available in 32 countries: Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Iraq, Ireland, Italy, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tanzania, United Kingdom, United States, and Zimbabwe.Full terms and conditions can be found here: My Emirates Pass | The Emirates Experience