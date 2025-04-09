PATTAYA, 10 April 2025: The 3rd edition of The AssetWise Junior Tennis Thailand Championship, a premier tennis event for young athletes, will be held from 3 to 4 May 2025 at the Fitz Club Pattaya.

The prestigious sports facility, part of the Royal Cliff Hotel Group, hosts what is now a highly anticipated event on Thailand’s tennis calendar.

Designed for children aged 4 to 14, the tournament allows participants to earn points towards their national ranking in Thailand. AssetWise Public Company Limited, in partnership with Yonex and Technifibre, is the proud sponsor for this renowned event.

The tournament aims to establish Pattaya as a premier tennis destination, providing young athletes the ideal platform to showcase their skills and compete in a supportive and encouraging environment.

It is designed to promote the values of discipline, teamwork, and healthy competition while helping players refine their technical abilities. The goal is to nurture and develop future tennis talent in Thailand and support their progression to higher levels of competition, including the ATP circuit.

Additionally, on 2 May 2025, Royal Cliff will host the Junior Tennis Clinic & Challenge. This engaging session will allow participants to warm up with exercises and participate in a mini-competition to prepare for the exciting tournament. The lucky draw winners will face off against Vitanart Vathanakul, CEO of Royal Cliff and the winner of the ITF Masters Championship, in a super tie-break challenge. The challenge winners will receive special prizes.

Beyond the competitive action, the tournament weekend is packed with various activities and social gatherings to entertain players and their families. Food stations will present delicious local and international dishes, beverages, fruits, ice creams, and other refreshments for all attendees.

Medical staff and support services will be available throughout the event. The venue will also provide dedicated game zones where children can engage in creative activities, such as arts and crafts while waiting for their matches. A relaxation zone will offer massages and a range of treatments provided by skilled therapists.

Registration for the tournament is now open, and interested players and parents can sign up at www.royalcliff.com/aswj .

Special room rates are available for tournament entrants by contacting the Royal Cliff at 038-250421 ext. 2820-24 or [email protected].

Fitz Club – Racquets, Health & Fitness, the elite sports centre under the Royal Cliff banner, continues to cement its reputation as a premier destination for professional and recreational athletes. Renowned past ATP players such as Nikolay Davydenko, Mikhail Youzhny, Dmitry Tursunov, Paradorn Srichaphan, Danai Udomchoke, and Denis Istomin have trained at this facility, which has courts designed to replicate the environment and conditions faced at the Australian Open. Fitz Club’s rich history includes hosting various sporting events, from Junior and Senior Tennis tournaments to Squash championships and Table Tennis competitions, further establishing its legacy in the world of sports. By May 2025, Fitz Club will offer additional sports, including Pickleball, Futsal and Basketball.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club, please visit www.royalcliff.com and www.facebook.com/fitzclub.