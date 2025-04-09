MAG’s long-term support anchors MATTA Fair

KUALA LUMPUR, 10 April 2025: Malaysian Aviation Group (MAG) has been appointed as the Official Airline Partner and Premier Sponsor for the MATTA Fair, 18 to 20 April 2025, at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur.

Fair organiser Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents has collaborated with the national airline since the MATTA Fair’s March 2018 edition. Through the partnership, consumers can access various airfare bargains for domestic and international destinations and bundled holiday packages available at the airline’s pavilion (Level 3 International Halls MITEC) during the three-day fair.

Holiday packages and fare deals are featured by the airline group’s Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, MASwings, and AMAL for inbound, domestic, and international travel.

The MAG Pavilion, covering 72 booths, offers an interactive and immersive experience where the public can engage with MAG’s offerings, learn about its inflight experience, and discover exciting destinations. MAG’s presence at the MATTA Fair ensures visitors enjoy flexibility in planning their local escape or international adventures.

MATTA president Nigel Wong stated: “This time-honoured partnership ensures a strong alliance and growth in the tour and travel industry both at the domestic and international levels. MATTA’s primary goal is to drive sustainability and responsible tourism at all levels, and we believe that this partnership will remain strong into the future years and our MATTA Fairs.

“In line with our commitment to strengthen our members’ business, MATTA is introducing an international travel B2B event, MATTA Connect, to provide an opportunity for international sellers from many different countries to connect with local Malaysian travel agency buyers to explore ways to establish new business partnerships.”

MATTA Connect will take place on 17 April 2025 at MITEC, the day before the MATTA Fair opens.

As the Premier Sponsor and Official Airline Partner, MAG’s participation and support increases the MATTA Fair experience, not only with exclusive travel deals but also by being a major contributor to the Buyers Contest, MATTA Fair’s flagship giveaway contest. Visitors stand a chance to win exciting prizes, including the grand prize of a business class return ticket to Paris and additional economy class air tickets, simply by spending a minimum of MYR100 at the fair.

Malaysia Aviation Group Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines, Dersenish Aresandiran said: “We are delighted to once again partner with MATTA Fair as the Official Airline Partner and Premier Sponsor through Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, MASwings and AMAL. This partnership strengthens MAG’s commitment to Visit Malaysia 2026 while reinforcing Kuala Lumpur’s role as a key gateway to Asia and beyond.”

For the latest updates, visit the MATTA Fair’s website MATTA Fair