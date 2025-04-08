ATPI embarks on Asian expansion

SINGAPORE, 9 April 2025: ATPI, a travel and events solutions provider, is accelerating its expansion across Asia to reinforce its commitment to one of the world’s fastest-growing business travel markets.

With the Asian corporate travel market showing steady regional growth, valued at USD737.1 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD848.16 billion by 2025*, ATPI is expanding its footprint in mainland China, Taiwan and South Korea while expanding operations in India and Indonesia.

ATPI Regional Managing Director, Asia Ali Hussain.

The scaling-up supports the company’s long-term vision to better serve regional and international clients through a robust global network and local partnerships. ATPI is increasing its presence in India with four new offices and one in Balikpapan, Indonesia. Strengthening its presence in these dynamic markets allows ATPI to deliver tailored travel solutions that support local businesses and multinational organisations.

ATPI operates across various specialist sectors, with core service offerings in corporate travel, marine and energy, and event management. In Indonesia, the new office in Balikpapan positions ATPI in the heart of the oil, gas, and mining industries, while Chennai’s expansion taps into Southern India’s booming IT sector.

Next-Gen Online Booking Tools

ATPI partners with cutting-edge booking technology providers to deliver an integrated travel and expense platform which automates workflows provides comprehensive spending visibility and delivers an intuitive, frictionless experience.

Travel Hub: A single-platform dashboard for organisations to manage business travel.

Halo: CO2 measurement, reduction and compensation services for sustainability.

Alerts: This service empowers corporate travel managers with pertinent information, enabling them to swiftly respond to unforeseen travel crises and strategically plan for optimal efficiency.

ATPI Asia Managing Director Ali Hussain said: “Our growth underlines ATPI’s longstanding commitment to Asia’s rapidly evolving travel and events landscape. The new markets are strategically important as they permit us to fully cater to our regional clients, share our know-how on domestic market essentials and support them with customised, industry-leading solutions”.

About ATPI

The ATPI Group delivers innovative and tailored solutions across various industries, including corporate, marine, energy, sports, group travel, and event management services. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Manchester, UK, ATPI employs approximately 2,400 people and has an operations network of 100 locations on six continents.

*(source: GBTA Asia-Pacific Business Travel Forecast 2024-2025)