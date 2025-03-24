Vietjet boosts flights to Japan

SINGAPORE, 25 March 2025: Vietjet will introduce two new direct routes on 24 and 25 April from Ho Chi Minh City to Nagoya and Fukuoka, Japan’s third and fourth-largest cities.

The Ho Chi Minh City–Nagoya route will operate four times weekly (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday), while the Ho Chi Minh City–Fukuoka route will be served by three weekly flights (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday). Flights on both routes use an A321 with 184 seats.

Photo credit: Vietjet.

Vietjet will compete head-on with Vietnam Airlines on both routes. Vietnam Airlines flies from Ho Chi Minh City to Nagoya five times weekly. The average roundtrip fare on the route is USD680. On the route from Ho Chi Minh City to Fukuoka, Vietnam Airlines flies twice weekly, with the average roundtrip fare at USD570. It serves both routes with A321 aircraft with 184 seats.

Flight schedule

Ho Chi Minh City – Nagoya

VJ856 departs Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 0100 and arrives in Nagoya (NGO) at 0830.

VJ857 departs Nagoya (NGO) at 0930 and arrives in Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 1305.

Ho Chi Minh City – Fukuoka (FUK)

VJ832 departs Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 0055 and arrives in Fukuoka (FUK) at 0755.

VJ833 departs Fukuoka (FUK) at 0855 and arrives in Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 1155.

With these additions, Vietjet will operate 138 weekly flights across 10 direct routes between Vietnam and Japan, connecting Vietnam’s largest cities, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, to Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, and Hiroshima.

Vietjet introduced services from Ho Chi Minh City to Hyderabad and Bengaluru in India on 18 and 19 March and confirmed it would add a new Singapore-Phu Quoc route on 30 May. It also ramps up flights between Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City to three roundtrip flights daily at the end of March.