AirAsia ramps up domestic routes from BKK

BANGKOK, 26 March 2025: Thai AirAsia will add three direct routes from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) on 1 July to the northeast city of Buriram, Surat Thani (a mainland port town where ferries depart for Samui Island) and Narathiwat in Thailand’s deep south bordering Malaysia.

Flights to Buriram will operate three times weekly on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, daily to Surat Thani and daily to Narathiwat. The low-cost airline will now serve nine domestic routes from its Suvarnabhumi Airport hub.

Photo credit: AirAsia. Three new routes from Suvarnabhumi hub.

Flights on the three routes begin on 1 July 2025, with a promotional fare starting at THB880 one-way. Bookings opened on 24 March and will remain open until 24 April 2025 for travel from 1 July to 25 October 2025 via AirAsia MOVE or www.airasia.com.

Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya noted: “By providing service from both Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports, the airline has created the most extensive domestic network in Thailand with 37 routes” (including the latest introductions).

“These additions also grow our domestic network. In 2024, AirAsia held a 40% share in the domestic market, and we will reach out to even more customers in the coming year,” Santisuk explained.

AirAsia serves nine routes (including the latest additions) from Suvarnabhumi Airport — Chiang Mai eight daily, Phuket six daily, Krabi three daily, Hat Yai two daily, Udon Thani two daily, Khon Kaen two daily. The latest additions are Buriram, three weekly, Surat Thani daily, and Narathiwat daily.