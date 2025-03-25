Philippines tourism faces tough challenges

MANILA, 26 March 2025: The Philippines’ tourism sector faces slower growth in core source markets, air connectivity limitations, geopolitical uncertainties, and destination capacity constraints, the Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco told a recent gathering of the Tourism Coordinating Council, which is entrusted with strengthening national tourism development initiatives.

She was addressing the Tourism Coordinating Council (TCC) Meeting 18 March to discuss the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) 2023-2028 with key government agencies and industry stakeholders.

Photo credit: DOT Philippines. The Department of Tourism (DOT) convened the Tourism Coordinating Council (TCC) Meeting last week to advance the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) 2023-2028 through strategic collaboration with key government agencies and industry stakeholders.

She told the council that to address these challenges, the DOT has intensified efforts to enhance tourism infrastructure and streamline travel processes by fostering strategic partnerships with key government agencies.

These included cooperation with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) for airport and seaport enhancements, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) for expanding internet connectivity in key tourism destinations, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) for implementing the Cruise Visa Waiver Programme, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for developing tourism roads, and the Department of Health (DOH) for establishing Tourist First Aid Facilities to ensure visitor safety and well-being.

Secretary Frasco recognised the importance of sustained synergy among government agencies and industry stakeholders and called on all TCC members to actively contribute to the sector’s development.

“Tourism continues to be a thriving sector, one of the top economic drivers of our country. This is evident in the numbers that reflect our collective hard work and commitment to transforming tourism as a force for good,” she told the council.

Need to expand flight routes

The meeting also featured insights from consultants and thought leaders. Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) senior research fellow Dr John Paolo R Rivera emphasised that domestic tourism remained a key stabiliser during economic downturns and highlighted the Philippines’ position as the ASEAN leader in tourism receipts per arrival.

However, he stressed the need for regional competitiveness through sustainability initiatives in major destinations such as Boracay, Palawan, and Cebu while promoting emerging locations for inclusive economic growth.

To sustain strong international markets such as South Korea, the United States, and Japan while expanding into new markets like India, the Middle East, and the European Union, Rivera recommended enhanced visa facilitation, expanded flight routes, and the maximisation of secondary gateways to boost connectivity and access.

He also pointed out the need for stronger cross-sector collaboration, noting that although progress has been made in inter-agency coordination, there are further opportunities for local government implementation, investment promotion, and improved tourism governance. He stressed the “importance of strengthening institutional mechanisms, enhancing digital infrastructure in key destinations through the adoption of digital tourism platforms, and investing in workforce development by sustaining tourism-related training programs and equipping personnel with 21st-century skills in digital tourism management, AI, and sustainable practices.”