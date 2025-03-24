KUCHING, 25 MARCH 2025: The Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) hosted the inaugural Ramadhan Mubarak Market 2025, celebrating unity, tradition, and the holy month’s rich culinary heritage.

The two-day event took place from 22 to 23 March at the Visitors’ Information Centre IKGardens in Miri and Sibu. The venues offered an immersive cultural experience featuring traditional cooking demonstrations, community Iftar gatherings, and live performances.

In Miri, the festivities began on 22 March with a Bubur Pedas cooking demonstration by Persatuan Melayu Miri, followed by a traditional kuih-making workshop on 23 March.

In Sibu, the event featured a Bubur Lambuk cooking demonstration by JKKK Kampung Bahagia Jaya Teku on the first day and a kuih-making workshop the following evening.

The cooking sessions showcased local delicacies and allowed visitors to participate in the preparation and distribution of food, fostering a spirit of sharing and togetherness.

The Ramadhan Mubarak Market was part of STB’s ongoing effort to transform its Visitor Information Centres (VICs) into more than just tourism hubs. These spaces have evolved into vibrant cultural and social gathering points that bring communities together through meaningful experiences.

Previous events, such as the Twinkling Christmas Market, Lunar New Year Market: Spring in the City created the garden as a community space for both residents and visitors.

STB CEO, Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, emphasised the significance of this initiative: “The Visitors’ Information Centres in Miri and Sibu are more than just places for tourism information; they are spaces where people can come together to celebrate traditions,

connect through food and music. and be close to the community. The Ramadhan Mubarak Market was another step in our mission to make these VICs dynamic and community-driven.”

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)