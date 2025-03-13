BERLIN, Germany, 14 March 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, celebrated a successful ITB Berlin 2025 by adopting a refreshing new approach to B2B relations. Its traditional exhibition booth was replaced with key executive meetings and vibrant events.

The world’s largest travel trade show, which convened from 3 to 5 March 2025, has always been an essential fixture on Centara’s calendar. But this year, the company decided to do things a little differently.

Chief Executive Officer Thirayuth Chirathivat and Chief Operating Officer Michael Henssler led a top-level delegation, which presented the group’s latest strategic updates to their travel industry colleagues and media partners.

In addition to highly productive days at Berlin ExpoCenter City, Centara’s team invited its travel trade and business partners, local dignitaries, former ambassadors and media friends to a series of impressive events, running under the theme “Centara Journeys” and highlighting the brand’s world-renowned style of warm, heartfelt and Thai-inspired hospitality.

On the evening of 4 March, a spectacular brand showcase was staged at Kaufhaus des Westens (KaDeWe), the luxury department store. Eighty distinguished guests were treated to a glamorous evening of contemporary cuisine, creative cocktails, fine wine and live jazz music that will live long in the memory. KaDeWe is part of a global network of luxury department stores owned by Central Group, Centara’s parent company, which includes other prestigious locations such as Selfridges in London, La Rinascente in Milan, Globus in locations across Switzerland, and Central Embassy in Bangkok.

Then, on 5 March, Centara hosted an exclusive evening at Dae Mon, the acclaimed Asian restaurant. Amid an inspiring ambience with creative cuisine and dazzling décor, Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts, and Supatra Chirathivat, Senior Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs & Social Responsibility of Centara Hotels & Resorts, personally thanked a select group of 20 media representatives for their positive coverage and cooperation.

ITB Berlin was the perfect platform for Centara to provide updates on its latest developments, including the recent launch of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, the twin-resort destination which combines two properties – the new underwater world-themed Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and the soon-to-open Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives. This will give Centara four distinct resort experiences in the Maldives to intuitively cater to a wide range of guests, from families to couples.

Trade and media delegates also learned about the group’s plans, such as launching nine new hotels & resorts in 2025, including Centara’s inaugural properties in Indonesia and Nepal and two major transformation projects. Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin will significantly upgrade all accommodations, public spaces and facilities while preserving its historic and colonial charm. The resort will also add a new collection of 70 exclusive villas under The Centara Collection. Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi will be fully refurbished and repositioned as the world’s second Centara Reserve. The executive team also discussed the group’s brand strategy and Centara’s commitment to sustainability.

With a growing global portfolio of 90 hotels and resorts, both operating and in the pipeline, including locations in Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, Laos, the Middle East, and four distinct resorts in the Maldives, Centara is now moving confidently towards its goal of becoming “The Place to Be” for the world’s travellers and one of the planet’s top 100 hotel operators by 2027.

To learn more about Centara Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.

About Centara

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 90 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Turkey and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, The Centara Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.