MATTA backs Malaysia Pickleball Grand Slam

KUALA LUMPUR, 25 March 2025: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents has confirmed it will spearhead the organisation and promotion of the MATTA Malaysia Pickleball Grand Slam 2025 (MPG2025), which is scheduled for this October.

MATTA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Malaysia Pickleball Association, marking the start of a long-term collaboration to develop pickleball in the country and boost sports tourism.

Photo credit: MATTA. MATTA and Malaysia Pickleball Association Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony.

This first-ever tournament is scheduled from 7 to 20 October 2025 at PIKABOL, Malaysia’s Pickleball Powerhouse, Kuching and is expected to attract international players and enthusiasts.

MPG2025 should attract around 1,350 participants with more than 2,600 visitors and contribute an estimated MYR31.6 million in tourism spending.

Endorsed by the Malaysia Pickleball Association, Sarawak Pickleball Association, and Kuching Pickleball Association, and supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak and the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, MPG2025 will kick start the further development of pickleball as a competitive and recreational sport and boost domestic and inbound tourism.

The tournament will feature multiple categories, including team and individual events for men, women, and mixed doubles across different skill levels and age groups. With a total pool prize value of MYR100,000, the largest cash prize in the region, the event is expected to draw top-ranked international players.

The Team Event will take place from 7 to 13 October, featuring 64 teams of 12 players each. The Individual Events, including the Junior Category, will follow from 15 to 20 October. The Individual Open will target 320 participants, and the Junior Category will target 192, making this a grand stage for both underdogs and professional players.

Regarding this initiative, MATTA President Nigel Wong stated: “As part of our commitment to promoting sports tourism, MATTA is taking the lead in establishing the Malaysia Pickleball Grand Slam as an annual event. This tournament elevates Malaysia’s standing in the international sports scene. It encourages inbound and domestic tourism, allowing international players and visitors to experience our country’s rich culture, breathtaking landscapes, and warm hospitality. By integrating sports and tourism, we want to create a lasting impact on the economy and position Malaysia as a must-visit sports tourism hub.”

(Source: MATTA)