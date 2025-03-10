Vietnam Airlines readies for Bali flights

HO CHI MINH CITY, 11 March 2025: Starting 1 June 2025, Vietnam Airlines will operate direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Denpasar, the capital city of Bali province, in addition to its daily flights to Jakarta.

The route will begin with four weekly flights on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday before increasing to daily flights in July 2025. The airline will deploy an 184-seat A321 on the route, configured with 16 seats in business class and 168 in economy. Flight time is three hours 55 minutes. Bookings are open on Skyscanner, with the lead-in roundtrip fare pegged at USD45 via Trip.com.

Photo credit: Vietnam Airlines.

Flight schedule

VN641 will depart Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 1025 and arrive in Denpasar (DPS), Bali at 1500.

VN640 will depart Denpasar (DPS), Bali, at 1600 and arrive in Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 1840.

During Vietnam’s General Secretary of the Communist Party To Lam’s state visit to Indonesia, Vietnam Airlines signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASTINDO) to foster tourism growth between the two countries.

With this strategic expansion, Vietnam Airlines reaffirms its commitment to enhancing regional connectivity, boosting tourism, and fostering stronger cultural ties between Vietnam and Indonesia.

Vietnam Airlines’ launch of a new route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Denpasar, Bali, should further boost travel between the two countries. Once flights increase to daily on the Bali route in July, the airline will offer 14 weekly flights between Vietnam and Indonesia; the other seven serve Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, using the smaller A320.

Air passenger traffic between Vietnam and Indonesia reached over 800,000 in 2024, representing a 61% increase compared with 2019 figures. Bali registered 6.3 million tourists in 2024.

The timing of the state visit is significant as the two countries are celebrating the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year. Indonesia was the first Southeast Asian country to establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam.