InterContinental brand returns to Cambodia.

SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia, 25 March 2025: IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) is working with Peninsula Bay Investment Co Ltd to return InterContinental Hotels & Resorts’ core brand to Cambodia.

When it opens in 2028, the 300-room InterContinental Sihanoukville will feature dining venues, bars, a spa, and coastal views catering to both leisure and business guests.

The property is part of the Peninsula Bay Integrated Resort development, which comprises hotels, retail outlets, entertainment and a casino. Located a 30-minute commute from Sihanoukville International Airport, the project is within easy reach of Otres Beach, Ream National Park and Wat Leu Pagoda temple.

IHG Vice President Development South East Asia & Korea Bryan Chan said: “At IHG, we’re proud to be returning the world’s first and largest luxury brand, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, to Cambodia – a move in keeping with our great pioneering tradition in the luxury space and our grand history in the country.

“The Peninsula Bay development joins the ranks of other integrated resort developments that IHG partners with, including the Grand Ho Tram in Vietnam, Newport World Resorts in the Philippines, and upcoming projects in HANN resorts.”

Peninsula Bay General Manager Eddie Chua said: “Partnering with IHG allows us to deliver unmatched experiences in hospitality and retail. This development is a testament to our vision of blending luxury, innovation, and Cambodia’s natural beauty to create a destination like no other.”

Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism is spearheading a comprehensive roadmap, which has led to a 23% increase in international visitors in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 1.4%.

IHG continues to grow in Indochina with 22 open hotels and 26 properties in the pipeline as the region is set to double its current size in the future. InterContinental Sihanoukville will join Six Senses Krabey Island and the upcoming Vignette Collection Phnom Penh Odom due to open in 2027.