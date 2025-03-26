BANGKOK, 27 March 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts and Patch Patana Land and Business (1994) Co Ltd announced the signing of a Hotel Management Agreement (HMA) for Centara Life Wisma Hotel Ratchaburi.

Senior management teams from both companies signed the agreement at a Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld ceremony.

Centara Life Wisma Hotel Ratchaburi, a contemporary 69-key property that opened in Q3 2022, has officially operated under Centara’s management since 20 March 2025.

Located in the heart of Ratchaburi town near Robinson Lifestyle Centre, the hotel provides an ideal base for exploring the region’s landmarks, vibrant markets, and natural attractions, including the Ratchaburi National Museum, Wat Mahathat Worawihan, and Ruesi Khao Ngu Cave.

“We are proud to welcome Centara Life Wisma Hotel Ratchaburi into our growing portfolio,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat.

“This property aligns perfectly with our strategic vision to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences in new domestic and international destinations. With its central location and contemporary offerings, Centara Life Wisma will not only serve as a convenient base for business and leisure travellers but also enhance the region’s appeal as a destination for cultural exploration and tourism.”

Centara Life Wisma Hotel Ratchaburi is a perfect fit for the Centara Life brand, which is built on elevating the essentials and giving guests the freedom to choose what they need whenever they need it.

With its sleek design and thoughtful amenities—including an all-day dining restaurant, flexible meeting spaces, and an impressive ballroom—the hotel caters to solo travellers, couples, business guests, and families alike. Its central location provides easy access to Ratchaburi’s vibrant attractions, offering a convenient and memorable stay.

For more information about Centara Life Wisma Ratchaburi, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara-life/cwr

About Centara

Centara Hotels & Resorts has a portfolio of 90 properties in all major Thai destinations, as well as in the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Turkey, and the UAE. Its portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, The Centara Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.