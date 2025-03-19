Ethiopian starts new route to Hanoi

SINGAPORE, 20 March 2025: Ethiopian Airlines has confirmed it will introduce a four-weekly service to Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, starting 10 July 2025.

The new route will enhance Ethiopian Airlines’ global connectivity and provide more flight options for passengers travelling between Africa and destinations in Southeast Asia. The flight, which will use a Boeing 787-8 with 270 seats. The aircraft will make a transit stop in Dhaka, Bangladesh, then continue to Hanoi, Vietnam. (Dhaka is currently served by four flights weekly from Addis Ababa, increasing to five weekly services in July. The airline has fifth freedom rights on the route, allowing local passenger sales for travel between Dhaka and Hanoi.

The flight schedule is as follows:

“We are pleased to expand our presence in Southeast Asia and enhance air connectivity for our regional customers,” said Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew. “This new route will create opportunities for stronger ties and collaborations between Vietnam and our extensive global network. We look forward to bringing our renowned service to Vietnam and growing our presence in this dynamic market.”

The press statement describes the new route as an “essential link between Addis Ababa, Ethiopian Airlines’ hub, and Hanoi, catering to business and leisure travellers, enhancing trade, tourism, and cultural exchange while providing a direct link between Africa and Southeast Asia.”

The airline already operates four-weekly direct flights between Addis Ababa and Singapore using a mix of Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft. It serves the Addis Ababa – Bangkok route with daily Dreamliner 787-9 aircraft with 315 seats.