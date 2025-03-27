Etihad schedules flights to Taiwan

SINGAPORE, 28 March 2025: Etihad Airways will commence direct daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Taipei starting 7 September 2025, using a Boeing Dreamliner 787-9 for the eight-hour and 10-minute flight.

It’s the first direct route between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) Taiwan.

Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, offers visitors a rich tapestry of experiences. The city is home to iconic landmarks such as Taipei 101, once the tallest building in the world, and the National Palace Museum, which houses one of the largest collections of Chinese artefacts globally. Visitors can also explore historic temples like Longshan Temple, night markets like Shilin, and natural retreats like Yangmingshan National Park and Beitou Hot Springs.

Flight schedule

Bookings are open via popular GDS and booking websites.

Etihad and Air France end codeshares

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways and the Air France-KLM Group are ending their codeshare agreements effective 31 March and interline agreements on 14 April. This move ends two commercial pacts that started in 2012 and significantly expanded in 2023.

In a concise website post, Etihad confirmed its interline agreement with Air France-KLM would conclude on 14 April 2025. Popular aviation watchers reported earlier this week that the codeshare agreement involving around 83 codeshare routes would phase out at the end of March.

Etihad noted that ticketing all bookings, including Air France or KLM segments, must be finalised by 14 April 2025.

The airline explained that there will be no impact on already-ticketed bookings and that the “Frequent Flyer Partnership will remain unchanged.

