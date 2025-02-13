Tura Turizm joins WTTC

SINGAPORE 14 February 2025: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) welcomes Tura Turizm Holding as its newest regional member, bringing to the table Turkish market expertise for the global organisation’s membership.

Established in 1966 and headquartered in Istanbul, Tura Turizm has evolved from a specialist tour operator focusing on national travel into a diversified enterprise offering leisure, MICE travel, and convention services worldwide.

It is also the exclusive tour operator for 24 cruise lines in Türkiye, further establishing its reputation and influence as an important regional leader.

WTTC serves as the voice of the global Travel & Tourism industry, connecting business leaders to drive sustainable growth, deliver impactful insights, and collaborate with policymakers to foster industry-wide advancement.

WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson said: “We are thrilled to welcome Tura Turizm as a regional member. Tura Turizm has been at the forefront of tourism innovation for many years, making it a valuable addition to our global community.

“We look forward to working closely with them to drive meaningful progress and sustainable growth in the Travel & Tourism industry.”

Tura Turizm Holding CEO Leyla Oner said: “As a pioneering influence in Turkish and international tourism for over five decades, Tura Turizm is proud to join the prestigious World Travel & Tourism Council as a regional member, reflecting our common commitment to shaping sustainable tourism practices and delivering innovative, authentic travel experiences that meet the evolving expectations of today’s global travellers.”

About Tura Turizm

Founded in 1966 in Istanbul, Tura Turizm has steadily evolved over the decades to become one of Turkey’s foremost inbound tour operators. With over 58 years of expertise in the travel industry, the company has served more than 3 million customers. Tura Turizm collaborates with clients from 30 countries, including prominent tour operators, travel agents, and prestigious cruise lines. Tura Turizm stands out in cruise operations, partnering with 23 renowned cruise lines to provide unparalleled services.