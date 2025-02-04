Crystal flags 2026 Grand Journeys

SINGAPORE, 5 February 2024: Crystal, owned by A&K Travel Group Ltd, has released details of three 2026 Grand Journeys on its cruise ships, Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony.

The three extended voyages will depart from Los Angeles, Mombasa and Lisbon.

Photo credit: Crystal.

89 nights: Los Angeles to Singapore cruise

Duration: 11 January to 11 April 2026

From USD83,100 per guest, double occupancy

Ship: Crystal Serenity

The ship will depart Los Angeles for Hawaii. It will visit French Polynesia — Tahiti, Tonga and Fiji, followed by New Zealand. In Asia, the cruise will visit Indonesia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, and finally Singapore.

58 nights: Mombasa to Tokyo

Duration: 6 February to 5 April 2026

From USD44,800 per guest, double occupancy

Ship Crystal Symphony

The cruise will start in the Kenyan city of Mombasa and sail to Zanzibar, the Seychelles, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and the Andaman Islands. Then on to the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo.

48 nights: Lisbon to Lisbon (features a total solar eclipse)

Duration: 27 June to 14 August 2026

From USD42,300 per guest, double occupancy

Crystal Serenity

The cruise will visit Copenhagen and Amsterdam, the Scottish islands, and Norway. It checks out the maritime heritage of Southampton, UK, Zeebrugge, Belgium, and Brest, France, and highlights the total solar eclipse when sailing between Spain and Portugal.