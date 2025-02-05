UFO Traveler licence suspended

SINGAPORE, 6 February 2025: The Singapore Tourism Board has suspended UFO Traveler Pte Ltd’s travel agent licence (03214) effective 28 January 2025 under the Travel Agents Act 1975.

In a statement posted on the STB website, it said the suspension was the result of the company’s failure to submit its audited statement of accounts under the Travel Agents Regulations 2017.

UFO Traveller’s office reception: Business on hold.

A licensee must submit its audited account statement within six months after the close of its financial year. STB’s statement said the suspension would remain in effect until the AA is submitted or for six months to elapse, whichever comes first.

During the suspension period, UFO Traveler Pte Ltd will be required to fulfil its existing customer obligations but will not be allowed to accept new travel bookings.

Founded in 2014, UFO Traveler Pte won the Best Inbound Tour Operator Singapore award from APAC Insider in 2022. Headquartered at 410 North Bridge Rd, Singapore, Its website is limited to just a few basic pages, including its contact page with a photo of its tidy office reception and the promise to offer “Unique, Fun and Original” travel experiences. Its Facebook page has not been updated since May 2024.

Registration details identify its scope of business activities as travel, inbound, hotel, cruise, transportation, MICE, air tickets, events, team building, education exchange, student tours, business training, corporate, attraction tickets, guided tours and Singapore inbound travel services.

STB noted that it “takes a serious view against errant travel agents and will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the reputation of Singapore’s travel industry.”

For the most up-to-date list of licensed travel agents in Singapore, visit the Travel Related Users’ System (“TRUST”) website: https://trust.stb.gov.sg.