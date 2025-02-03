DUBAI, UAE 4 February 2025: Emirates is celebrating the opening of its new lounge at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, Satellite 1 Terminal (SAT-1).

The newly relocated and refurbished lounge in the airport’s latest terminal sets a new standard for premium travel. It offers Emirates customers an enhanced ground experience that matches the sophistication of their journey.

With the USD5 million refurbishment, the lounge now spans 1,454 sqm. With a capacity of 250 guests, it can comfortably accommodate all premium passengers travelling on two simultaneous A380 departures. The expanded lounge in Bangkok now stands as the largest international lounge facility beyond the airline’s home market.

Emirates’ First and Business Class passengers, as well as Skywards members*, can look forward to pre-flight rest and relaxation with upscale furnishings in the signature Emirates style, elegant dining options and serene ambience. The lounge also offers a range of amenities, including shower spas, complimentary Wi-Fi as well a rich food and beverage selection that incorporates local and international dishes, as well as classic Thai desserts.

Emirates was one of the first airlines to move to the SAT-1 Terminal, which offers modern and convenient facilities for customers flying on any of the airline’s six daily flights from Bangkok. The Emirates lounge is conveniently located on the fourth floor of SAT-1 and is just a five-minute walk from the boarding gates.

Emirates operates 41 airport lounges worldwide, including seven at Dubai International Airport and 34 across its global network. The airline also offers eligible customers access to partner lounges in select destinations.

Strengthening operations in Thailand

This year, Emirates will be celebrating 35 years of service to Thailand, and over the years, the airline has doubled down on its commitment to growing tourism and business to the key Southeast Asia travel hub. The airline operates five daily flights between Dubai and Bangkok, using a mix of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, double daily flights to Phuket and a daily non-stop service between Bangkok and Hong Kong.

Operating the largest premium cabin capacity among international carriers to/from Bangkok, Emirates provides 870 first and business-class daily seats on its routes to and from the city. The extensive premium seat capacity reinforces Emirates’ position as the leading foreign airline for luxury travel to and from Bangkok, which has driven the expansion of its airport lounge facilities to accommodate the growing number of premium customers.

Bangkok is also Emirates’ second largest destination with First and Business Class seat capacity, highlighting the route’s popularity and strong demand for premium travel.

Travel with Emirates extends beyond the flight experience. First and Business Class passengers enjoy door-to-door luxury with complimentary Chauffeur-drive service covering a 60-km radius from Suvarnabhumi Airport**, along with exclusive check-in counters. On Emirates’ A380 aircraft, the premium experience includes the airline’s signature Onboard Lounge, private First Class suites and luxurious Shower Spa. Travellers flying on the Emirates A380 and Boeing 777 will also enjoy the airline’s award-winning entertainment system, ice, featuring over 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment.

* Paid access to the lounge is available on www.emirates.com

** Chauffeur-drive service includes excess mileage charges of THB 35 per km for destinations outside the 60-km radius.