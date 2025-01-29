Thomas Cook India helms National Games hospitality

MUMBAI, 30 January 2025: Thomas Cook (India) secured a prestigious contract with the Indian Government, making it the exclusive partner (accommodation, catering, and transport) for the National Games of India 2025, which opened on 28 January.

This Olympic-style, multi-sport event brings together top athletes from across India’s states and union territories. It features 32 sporting disciplines and four demonstration events and is being hosted in Uttarakhand until 14 February 2025.

Photo credit: Thomas Cook India. On-call at the Games for accommodation, catering, and transport

Thomas Cook India’s role as the exclusive partner delivers end-to-end management across three key portfolios of accommodation, catering and transport for the 20,000-strong Games contingent. It includes over 10,000 athletes, 5,000 support staff, and 3,000 dignitaries. Thomas Cook India has deployed a dedicated team of over 200 staff to manage operations across 11 locations and 32 venues over 18 nights.

Standouts of the partnership

• Management of over 50,000 room nights across multiple locations and venues.

• More than 250,000 meals prepared in live kitchens for athletes, support staff, and dignitaries.

• Over 5,000 coaches and 12,000 small vehicle duties to ensure smooth operations.

• A dedicated 24/7 control room with a toll-free number to support all event-related queries.

• Over 1,000 trees were planted by Thomas Cook India as part of the Green Games initiative.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa Rajeev Kale said: “The much anticipated National Games 2025, inaugurated by the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrate India’s top athletes while playing a pivotal role in advancing India’s sports ecosystem… It is truly an honour for us at Thomas Cook India to be selected for the second consecutive year as the exclusive partner for the prestigious National Games.”