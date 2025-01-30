Vietnam Airlines schedules Milan flights

HANOI, 31 January 2025: Vietnam Airlines will launch direct flights between Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital and Milan in northern Italy on 1 July, making it the first airline home-based in Vietnam to offer nonstop service to Italy.

The airline has scheduled three weekly flights (Tuesday, Friday and Saturday) between Hanoi and Milan using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft configured with 312 seats (16 business class and 16 Premium Economy). Based on the success of the Hanoi-Milan flights, the airline may introduce a service from Ho Chi Minh City to Milan in 2026 or 2027.

Photo credit: Vietnam Airlines.

Flight schedule

VN73 will depart Hanoi (HAN) at 0045 and arrive in Milan (MXP) at 0740

VN72 will depart Milan (MXP) at 1245 and arrive in Hanoi (HAN) at 0435 (plus a day).

A roundtrip economy class fare on the route will likely start at around USD810 for flights in July.

Vietnam’s flag carrier operates nonstop services from its Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City hubs to Paris, Frankfurt, London and Munich.

Italy is emerging as a significant market for Vietnam’s aviation sector. In 2023, Vietnam welcomed 81,000 tourists from Italy, about 89% of pre-Covid levels.

Milan, Italy’s second-largest city, is recognised as one of the world’s fashion capitals. In 2023, 37,800 passengers travelled from Milan to Vietnam, a 1.4% increase compared to 2019.

Italian passport holders can visit Vietnam for 45 days visa-free.