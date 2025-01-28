KUCHING, Sarawak, 29 January 2025: Submissions for the highly anticipated Borneo Inspires Legacy Awards (BILA) 2025, organised by BESarawak, will be accepted from 1 March to 1 June 2025.

In a press statement released last week, BESarawak said the awards celebrate outstanding legacies across the business events sector.

Submissions for BILA 2025 are open to business event planners, industry vendors and suppliers, journalists, and other professionals from Malaysia and around the world.

With 18 awards up for grabs, spread across five categories, BILA aims to honour individuals and organisations for their initiatives that are impacting Sarawak.

Award categories

Conventions Legacy Excellence

Subcategories: Economic, Environmental, Social, Honorary (encompassing economic, environmental, and social achievements)

Exhibitions Legacy Excellence

Subcategories: Economic, Environmental, Social, Honorary (encompassing economic, environmental, and social achievements)

Corporate Meetings & Incentives Corporate Social Responsibility

Subcategories: Economic, Environmental, Social, Honorary (encompassing economic, environmental, and social achievements)

Sarawak Industry

Subcategories: Economic, Environmental, Social, Honorary (encompassing economic, environmental, and social achievements)

Journalism

Subcategories: Broadcast, Print/Online



“Expanding the iconic Anak Sarawak Awards into the Borneo Inspires Legacy Awards, a global awards ceremony, is an exciting development. We have many strategic partners worldwide whose actions have impacted Sarawak’s business events sector, and they deserve to be seen and recognised,” said Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah. “It’s a chance to recognise those directly or indirectly contributing to the success of Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.”

“BILA is a platform to inspire our industry and showcase how business events can deliver value beyond the event itself,” said Dato Sri Abang Haji Abdul Karim bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, Chairman of BESarawak. “We are the first and only in Malaysia and Borneo with an award programme focusing on the all-round impacts of business events.”

BESarawak CEO Amelia Roziman said that BILA is the celebration element in Sarawak’s brand-new homegrown forum, LEGACY360. “This is Southeast Asia’s first forum dedicated to business event legacies and the perfect way to top it off is to host BILA.”

BILA nominees must have made their achievements between 2023 and June 2025. Nominations can be made by individuals and organisations connected to the business events sector. Self-nominations are accepted, and nominations are open globally.

All nominations must be submitted through the official BILA 2025 online platform. For submission guidelines and further details, visit https://legacy360.businesseventssarawak.com/.

Winners will be announced at the Borneo Inspires Legacy Awards 2025 gala dinner set for 1 November 2025.

Business Events Sarawak