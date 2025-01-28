First LH flight with Airbus A380 to Denver

SINGAPORE, 29 January 2025: Lufthansa will fly the Munich-Denver (USA) route for the first time with the world’s largest passenger aircraft, the Airbus A380, during the upcoming summer timetable.

It will make the capital of Colorado the sixth destination for the A380. The first flight using the A380 is scheduled for 30 April 2025.

Photo credit: Lufthansa. A380 at Munich International Airport.

Lufthansa will fly a daily service from Munich to Denver’s airport at the foot of the Rocky Mountains. The A380 will take off from Munich at 1115 (flight LH480) and land in Denver at 1345. The return flight will depart at 1615 and arrive in Munich at 1050 on the following day.

“The Airbus A380 service is the first time a scheduled flight with an aircraft of this size will land there. Passengers, airport visitors and crews love the A380, the flying experience and the feeling of space. At the same time, the A380 offers more premium seats than any other aircraft,” said Lufthansa Airlines CCO Heiko Reitz.

This summer, eight Airbus A380s, each with 509 seats, will be based at Lufthansa’s Munich hub. The destinations are New York (JFK), Boston, Washington, Los Angeles, Delhi and Denver. The A380 offers eight seats in first class, 78 seats in business class, 52 in premium economy and 371 in economy.

Lufthansa offers its passengers an attractive destination with Denver. The North American metropolis is the starting point for activities in the Rocky Mountains and an Eldorado for sports and nature enthusiasts. Via the Denver hub of Star Alliance partner United Airlines, Lufthansa passengers can also reach another 170 destinations, including popular destinations such as Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Honolulu.

Lufthansa has been flying nonstop from Munich to Denver for nine years and from Frankfurt for 25 years. In the summer of 2025, the airline will mount four daily flights — two from Munich and two from Frankfurt.

A380 services to Bangkok

Meanwhile, the airline confirms extending its daily Airbus A380 service on the Munich – Bangkok Suvarnabhumi route beyond the winter season ending 31 March until 26 April 2025.

Flight schedule

Flight LH772 will depart Munich (MUC) at 2220 and arrive in Bangkok (BKK) at 1415, plus a day.

Flight LH773 will depart Bangkok (BKK) at 2300 and arrive in Munich (MUC) at 0535, plus a day.

More TG codeshare flights

Lufthansa has added three destinations to its codeshare agreement with Thai Airways International, effective January 2025. The additional TG destinations served from its Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK) home base are Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Manila.