Dubai UAE, 28 January 2025: Emirates will restart services to Beirut, Lebanon, from 1 February 2025 with a daily flight. The airline will also reinstate daily services to Baghdad in Iraq, on the same day.

From February, Emirates’ daily flights to Beirut’s Rafic Al Hariri International Airport will be served by a Boeing 777-300ER in three classes. Each week, the airline will offer more than 5,000 seats both ways and add more choice, increased comfort, and enhanced connectivity from Beirut to Dubai and onwards to its network of more than 140 destinations.

From 1 April 2025, the airline will scale up operations and layer on a second daily service to Beirut with the addition of a morning service, EK957/958, which will also operate with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in three classes.

The airline serves Beirut and Baghdad with the following schedule (all times local).

Beirut: From 1 February, Emirates will operate daily on EK953 and EK954.

EK953 departs Dubai at 1130, arriving in Beirut at 1400.

The return flight, EK954, leaves Beirut at 1530, arriving in Dubai at 2120.

From 1 April, Emirates’ second daily service EK 957 takes off at 0730, arriving in Beirut at 1030. EK958 departs Beirut at 1205, arriving in Dubai at 1655.

Baghdad: Emirates’ daily flights to Baghdad will be served by a Boeing 777 aircraft. On Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, EK 941 will depart Dubai at 0805, arriving in Baghdad at 0950.

EK 942 will then take off at 1125, landing in Dubai at 1435. On Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, EK943 will depart Dubai at 1300, arriving in Baghdad at 1425. EK944 leaves Baghdad at 1555, arriving in Dubai at 1910.

For more information or to book flights, visit emirates.com. Tickets can also be booked on Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents.