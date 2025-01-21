Laguna Lang Co tees up with Japan’s Taiheiyo Club

LANG CO, Vietnam, 22 January 2025: Laguna Golf Lang Co, one of Vietnam’s premier golfing destinations, has been designated as the preferred venue for members of the Taiheiyo Club, Japan’s foremost golf organisation.

Known for its 18 courses and a legacy of hosting over 200 annual events — including the renowned Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters, the Taiheiyo Club represents Japan’s pinnacle of golfing excellence.

Laguna Lang Co Director of Golf Stephen Banks celebrates the sealing of the collaboration with Taiheiyo Club executives Jiro Nonaka (left) and Kaz Kawamoto.

The collaboration underscores Laguna Lang Co’s commitment to delivering world-class experiences for discerning Japanese golfers.

“Laguna Lang Co offers a rich tapestry of experiences that visitors from Japan appreciate. There’s incredible golf, world-class accommodation, culinary delights, entertainment, and cultural immersion,” said Laguna Golf Lang Co Director of Golf Stephen Banks. “It’s always a pleasure to welcome our Taiheiyo Club friends and guests,” added Banks. “Their passion for the game and appreciation for the unique experience we offer make them cherished visitors.”

With the resurgence of direct flights between Danang and Tokyo, facilitated by Vietnam Airlines, Japanese visitors are rediscovering Central Vietnam. Beyond golf, the region’s attractions have diversified to include culinary experiences, luxury resorts, pristine beaches, and cultural landmarks, particularly the historic city of Hue, just an hour north of Laguna Lang Co.

Laguna Lang Co resort’s centrepiece is the Sir Nick Faldo Signature golf course, nestled between mountains and the East Sea. The challenging yet stunning layout has resonated with Taiheiyo Club members, making it a top choice for golfing enthusiasts from Japan.

Augmenting the championship golf experience, Laguna Lang Co offers luxury accommodations at the award-winning Banyan Tree Lang Co, Angsana Lang Co, and the Laguna Parkside Residences Lang Co.

“The rice, rocks, beach, and buffaloes make Laguna Lang Co a favourite for our members,” said Taiheiyo Club executive Jiro Nonaka. “It’s an experience that combines Vietnam’s natural charm with the challenge of a world-class golf course.”

Eight years ago, Japanese travellers primarily associated Central Vietnam with its golf courses. Today, the destination has evolved, offering experiences that appeal to a broader audience seeking high-quality golf with luxury accommodations and immersive cultural offerings.