Korean Air introduces Airbus A350

SEOUL, 28 January 2025: Korean Air introduced its Airbus A350-900 on commercial flights on 27 January, starting with the popular Seoul Incheon-Osaka route.

On Monday, KAL confirmed that the first aircraft would operate on the Seoul Incheon-Osaka route twice daily, while a second A350-900 will serve the Seoul Incheon-Fukuoka route once daily.

Photo credit: Korean Air.

The A350-900 is a next-generation aircraft offering superior fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions compared to similar aircraft and is expected to advance Korean Air’s sustainability efforts.

The addition of the A350-900 to Korean Air’s fleet addresses growing passenger demand and will strengthen the carrier’s fleet capacity as it continues its integration with Asiana Airlines.

Initially deployed on short-haul routes to Japan, the A350-900 will begin servicing Taipei in March, along with long-haul destinations, such as Madrid and Rome, in the year’s second half.

The A350-900 showcases Airbus’s most advanced technology in a wide-body aircraft designed for long-haul operations, with versatility to operate efficiently on regional routes. With an operational range exceeding 12,000 kilometres, the aircraft can operate direct flights to all European destinations and most cities in North America.

The A350-900 accommodates 311 passengers, with 28 Prestige class seats and 283 economy class seats. Prestige class features a 1-2-1 staggered configuration, ensuring unobstructed aisle access. These seats offer 22 inches (56 cm) of width and extend to 77 inches (195.5 cm) in bed mode, delivering privacy and comfort.

Economy class features a 3-3-3 layout with ergonomic seats that maximise personal space. The seats adapt to passenger movement for enhanced comfort, with a generous 32-33 inch (81-83 cm) pitch and 18-inch (45 cm) width throughout the cabin.

Prestige class seats have 18.5-inch displays and touchscreen remote controls for enhanced accessibility. Economy Class features Panasonic’s eX3 entertainment system, offering a wide selection of movies, music and TV programmes.

Korean Air will continue expanding its fleet with A350-900 and A350-1000 variants.