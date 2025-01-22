CTM Lightening tool flags SAF scores

SINGAPORE, 23 January 2025: In an industry-first, Corporate Travel Management’s proprietary online booking tool, Lightning now displays Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) scores at the time of booking.

The feature helps organisations and business travellers make more informed, sustainable choices when booking airline travel.

Lightning users will see SAF scores for all 250+ leading airlines when viewing flight search results alongside other critical flight information that supports appropriate choices such as price, in-policy status, seat availability and granular carbon emissions.

SAF scores were initially made available to a small pilot group of CTM customers in the UK and Europe at the beginning of 2024 and are now rolling out and available for customers free of charge in Asia, Australia, New Zealand and North America during 2025.

“We’re excited to strengthen our partnership with RDC Aviation to deliver SAF scores for each flight option in Lightning for our customers. With corporate sustainability reporting mandates in play, businesses, governments and non-profit organisations are seeking ways to minimise the environmental impact of their corporate travel, and we are here to support those goals. Equipping our customers with the correct information when booking is key to achieving this”, explained CTM’s Global Head of Sustainability Lauren Hook.

“With the growing demand for SAF, the travel industry has an opportunity to drive meaningful change. By collaborating with airlines and advocating for increased use of SAF, we can play a part in incentivising investment in SAF to meet future demand.”

SAF scores further strengthen Lightning’s sustainability features, including air, hotel and car carbon emissions and the ability to sort by the lowest emissions.

About CTM

Corporate Travel Management (CTM) provides innovative and cost-effective travel solutions spanning corporate, events, leisure, loyalty and wholesale travel. Headquartered in Australia, the company provides local service solutions to customers of all sizes worldwide.